Neil Nitin Mukesh shares video of daughter Nurvi dancing in front of mirror, says ‘this was inevitable’. Watch

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 15:54 IST

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini’s daughter Nurvi is quite a dancer, if a video shared by her father is anything to go by. And Neil feels it is very natural of her to do as she comes from a “musical” family.

Sharing a video, Neil wrote: “This was inevitable. Being born into a musical family she simply loves her DANCIEEEEE . Her head banging was quite literal @rukminineilmukesh.” Nurvi was born on September 20, 2018. The actor had taken to Instagram to share a picture with his daughter as she turned one last year.

In February 2017, Neil and Rukmini got married in a traditional wedding in Udaipur. The wedding was strictly a friends and family affair with some Bollywood stars attending it. Among those were Rishi Kapoor and Pamela Chopra, wife of late Yash Chopra. Nitin and Rukmini’s wedding was arranged by their parents.

On his front, Neil was seen in Telugu and Hindi bilingual Saaho last year, which was expected to be the launch vehicle of Telugu actor Prabhas. Saaho saw Prabhas play an undercover cop who gets into a battle with a band of criminals who want to acquire a black box, their ultimate key to a treasure. Neil played one of the many villains in the film.

He also appeared in Bypass Road, directed by his brother Naman Nitin Mukesh. The thriller featured Neil as a wheelchair-bound paraplegic. The film also featured Adah Sharma, Gul Panag and Rajit Kapur. “The thriller genre is my forte. I started my film innings with ‘Johnny Gaddaar’. This has to be the best experience in my career till date. I always wonder why limited filmmakers make good thrillers,” said Neil.

The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with 1988 and who is best remembered for films like New York and Johnny Gaddar, has been appearing in south films. He is best remembered for his role in Tamil film, Kaththi.

(With IANS inputs)

