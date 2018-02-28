Preity Zinta’s heartbroken she couldn’t say goodbye to Sridevi: Right now a part of my childhood burns into ashes

Even as almost entire Bollywood paid their last respects to late actor Sridevi, Preity Zinta could not make it for the last darshan of the Sadma star. Regretting that, Preity took to Instagram and wrote a long, emotional note for Sridevi.

“Almost everyone I know has gone to say goodbye to her in Mumbai. I’m on the other side of the globe, it’s midnight & I cannot sleep. Right now a part of my childhood, burns Into ashes & dust. Sridevi my icon is gone. I close my eyes & see Hawa Hawai smiling at me. She will always be in my heart. I wish her peace & freedom. I’m so sad I did not get to say goodbye. I’m upset & angry to see people stoop so low and the media circus. Everyone wants to gain from her departure. As her fan I hate it & I hate them. How dare they try to take her dignity in death? I will not let this happen. Sridevi is and always will be the Brightest Star. A powerhouse of talent, spontaneity & sensuality. She will always will be my Hawa Hawaii. Thank you for always Brightening up my life & for making me cry. Thank you for being so gracious & sweet & most of all thank you for making me fall in love with cinema. I love you #Sridevi #RIP #Letherrestinpeace #legend #gonetoosoon #Sridevifan #childhood.”

Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Isha Deol, Hema Malini, Manish Paul, Farah Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sonal Chauhan, Satish Kaushik, Annu Kapoor, Alka Yagnik, Kajol, Ajay Devgn among others came to pay their respect.

The condolence meet and last darshan was held between 9:30am to 12:30pm. The funeral is scheduled to begin soon. Boney Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Arjun Kapoor accompanied Sridevi's body on the hearse as she was taken to Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium.

