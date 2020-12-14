e-paper
Priyanka Chopra turns into a 'blue jean baby' and Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao are in awe of her style quotient. See pics

Priyanka Chopra turns into a ‘blue jean baby’ and Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao are in awe of her style quotient. See pics

Priyanka Chopra has shared pictures of her new casual look and her fans and friends are simply in awe of how she can rock even a pair of tee and denim with such confidence.

bollywood Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 08:00 IST
New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra has shared new pictures of herself on Instagram.
Priyanka Chopra has shared new pictures of herself on Instagram.
         

Priyanka Chopra is setting the internet on wire, one picture at a time. The Sky Is Pink actor has now shared a glimpse of her new look which proves she can make even a regular tee and denim pair into a definition of style and grace.

Priyanka has shared pictures of herself in a casual white tee and ‘blue’ straight-cut jeans and captioned them, “Blue jean baby.” She teamed it up with bluish-grey ankle booties that added to her style quotient. The actor had her lips highlighted in pink and complemented her appearance with open wavy hair.

 
 

Her fans and industry colleagues were all praise for her casual yet stylish look. Her Agneepath co-star Hrithik Roshan was among the first ones to take notice and wrote, “kya baat hai”. Priyanka acknowledged her compliment with a heart emoji. Her The White Tiger co-star Rajkummar Rao simply wrote, “PC” with a kiss-eye and a heart emoji in the comments section. Anusha Dandekar reacted to the closeup picture, saying “beautiful,” while Farah Khan Ali called her “gorgeous”.

Priyanka is currently gearing up for the official release of her memoir titled Unfinished next month. She recently took to Instagram to share the announcement of the release date of her highly anticipated manual and wrote, “That feeling when I’m holding my book in my hands for the first time... just kidding, I only received the jacket so I wrapped it around a book to see what it would really feel like. I can’t wait to get the first printed copy next month! #Unfinished.”

Also read: Hina Khan on Bigg Boss 14: ‘Contestants are too systematic and organised, they are too good to be on the show’

Embracing a huge smile, with no makeup look and open hair, Priyanka looks absolutely stunning, in the capture. The picture also sees her donning a blue blazer, twinning with the colour of the cover page of her memoir which she is holding in her hand.

It was in June 2018 that the star first announced of writing her memoir, and had said that “It gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment when you tick off something from your bucket list”. The book traces the collection of personal essays, stories and observations by Priyanka as an actor, producer, singer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

(With ANI inputs)

