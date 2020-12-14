Hina Khan on Bigg Boss 14: ‘Contestants are too systematic and organised, they are too good to be on the show’

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 07:13 IST

Actor Hina Khan has just returned from a much-needed vacation in the times of the coronavirus pandemic and is glad it went well amid a million precautions. The actor, who was recently seen as a ‘senior’ on Bigg Boss 14, is now out with her new film, Wishlist. It revolves around a young couple who suddenly realise that life is too short to waste even a moment. Unfortunately, Hina also lost her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Divya Bhatnagar and is heartbroken about the death of the young actor due to Covid-19.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Hina opened up about everything, from her experience in the Bigg Boss house to her beach vacation with her parents and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. She also shared her experience of working with the late Divya and how it’s important to value life. Excerpts:

How was it to step out for a vacation amid the pandemic?

Honestly, there was a lot of fear. When you travel with family, you become so conscious because you know that one mistake will just take everything away. We were very active and conscious of the fact that we have to take a lot of care. We were sanitising everything that we touched; in the aircraft also, we sanitised the seats and the surroundings before sitting. We had our masks on every time. We took a lot of precautions. The best thing about travelling at this time is that whichever state or country you go to, you have to go with your Covid-19 test report. When you return to Maharashtra, you have to again get your test report, which is great as the risks are less. There was fear but somehow we managed to have a lot of fun. It was difficult but it was not impossible if you take care.

You put some nice pictures from Maldives on Instagram. Are they simple vacation looks or a does a lot go behind them?

These are all normal looks, I have my professional photographer.

You were in the Bigg Boss 14 house as a ‘senior’. What do you think is lacking in this season?

I have not seen the rating but I got to know that it was not doing very well. I think they (contestants) are too systematic and organised. I think viewers need a lot of masala and fights and a lot of plotting and planning which is not happening in this season. People are really nice to be in the Bigg Boss house.

Did you notice winner qualities in any of the contestants?

I think all four of them are doing really well, I want one of them to win. Three of them: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin are from my team only, Eijaz Khan is the one who’s not from Team Hina. They have spent so many weeks in the house, it is so hard.

Was it not mentally straining for you to live in the Bigg Boss house after months of lockdown?

No. Being locked up in your own house is different, but in Bigg Boss, you have something to do all the time. You are working, thinking, planning all the time, I had a lot to do in that house. We were also sent with so much power and responsibility. I was very happy, we three (Hina, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla) were given so much respect as seniors – that has not been given to anyone in any of the seasons. Honestly speaking, I would rather go like this than as a contestant. I don’t think I will ever go as a contestant, I have done my part and I have moved on in my life. I have reached a certain stature in my life, so I would rather go with a lot of respect and come back with the same respect.

You are now coming with a new film, Wishlist. How is it different from the last one, Unlocked?

This is absolutely different, it’s a slice-of-life film. It is very relatable because we do not pay much attention to ourselves. We are busy working hard, saving money doing nothing, this is what we do all our lives. This film revolves around a couple who work very hard every day and one fine day, they get to know that one of them is not going to survive for even a month. What is the point of working so hard and saving so much money, what for? Make a little time for yourself and your family, at least fulfil some of your wishes so that you don’t regret it later. We make peace with how to live life happily but let’s teach people how to die happily.

You just lost a former colleague Divya Bhatnagar from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. How would you remember her?

I worked with her for a very long time, she left in the middle because she lost better opportunities. She was a brilliant actor, so full of life, so bubbly, so chirpy and smiling all the time. I was literally depressed that day when I got to know that she didn’t survive Covid. I really wish she is in a better place now and I am praying for her peaceful parting. It was very disheartening, she was very young and very talented.

