Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni claims Eijaz Khan’s ‘problem with touch’ is a lie, says he didn’t mind hugging Arshi Khan

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 14:41 IST

Bigg Boss 14 contestants will be in for quite a few surprises in the upcoming episode. While they will get to clear each other’s misunderstandings about themselves, Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan will be among those who would suffer the most.

A new promo shows the ‘galatfahmi ke gubbare (balloons of misunderstandings)’ game in progress. It shows the contestants sitting with colourful balloons on their heads. Vikas Gupta bursts Arshi Khan’s balloon of misunderstanding, claiming that she thinks he doesn’t give it back to her because he is afraid of her. He clarifies that he doesn’t react to her much because he “tries to behave well with women.”

Nikki Tamboli, who has returned to the Bigg Boss 14 house after being evicted, bursts Jasmin Bhasin’s balloon of misunderstanding, claiming that she has nothing other than Aly Goni’s support and majority (votes). Upon her turn, Jasmin bursts Eijaz Khan’s balloon because he thinks that she is “unworthy of playing or winning Bigg Boss”.

Eijaz Khan targeted Aly Goni and said that he had passed a sarcastic comment at him “Inhe touch se problem thi na (he had a problem with touch, no)?” Eijaz said that he expected any of the contestants to doubt it but not Aly. Aly, meanwhile, accused Eijaz of doing all those things in the house to which he himself objected.

In another promo, Aly claimed that Eijaz didn’t mind giving Arshi a hug despite continuously claiming that he has a problem with touch. While Eijaz claimed that it was a different psychology, Aly accused him of lying about it.

Another promo also shows ‘challengers’ Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan being punished by the contestants in a fun way. Host Salman Khan can also be seen enjoying and encouraging them being splashed with bucketfuls of colour for giving answers that the others disagreed with. Rakhi claimed that she couldn’t fall in love in the house but the contestants disagreed and made her bear the punishment.

Rahul was splashed with colour for saying that he couldn’t win the show while the contestants claimed otherwise. He also refused to agree that Rakhi was the hottest girl in the house and was punished for the same.

