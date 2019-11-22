e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda spotted together, Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday with Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday. See pics

Several Bollywood celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kapoor were spotted in Mumbai on Friday.

bollywood Updated: Nov 22, 2019 20:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Pulkit Samrat with Kriti Kharbanda, Kartik Aaryan with Bhumi Pednekar and Anushka Sharma spotted in Mumbai on Friday.
Pulkit Samrat with Kriti Kharbanda, Kartik Aaryan with Bhumi Pednekar and Anushka Sharma spotted in Mumbai on Friday. (Varinder Chawla)
         

A host of Bollywood celebrities were spotted in Mumbai ahead of the weekend. Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday on Friday and spent the day with his fans and Pati Patni Aur Woh co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

The trio visited the Mithibai College in Mumbai for the promotions of Pati Patni Aur Woh where they also took part in a cake-cutting ceremony. Kartik cut the cake and went on to share selfies with the fans and pose for photographs. Kartik plays the male lead in the film which is set to hit theatres on December 6.

Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday promote Pati Patni Aur Woh at Mithibai College.
Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday promote Pati Patni Aur Woh at Mithibai College. ( Varinder Chawla )
Kartik Aaryan cuts his birthday cake.
Kartik Aaryan cuts his birthday cake. ( Varinder Chawla )
Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar feed some cake to Kartik Aaryan at his cake-cutting ceremony.
Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar feed some cake to Kartik Aaryan at his cake-cutting ceremony. ( Varinder Chawla )

Friday also saw the release of comedy film Pagalpanti, which was universally panned the critics. Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda held the screening of the film for NGO kids and were seen posing for photographs with fans. The two recently confessed being in a relationship. They are cast opposite each other in the film which also stars John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Anil Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla.

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif spotted in Mumbai.
Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Among others spotted in the city were Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The two visited designer Manish Malhotra’s residence to convey their condolences at the death of his father earlier this week. Anushka and Katrina were last seen together in the 2018 film Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was spotted in work mode on Friday. She was presumably shooting for an ad film and was seen in a pink dress with a different hairdo.

Alia Bhatt spotted in Mumbai.
Alia Bhatt spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )
Alia Bhatt seen shooting for a project.
Alia Bhatt seen shooting for a project. ( Varinder Chawla )

A host of Bollywood celebrities were spotted, out for their regular fitness routine. Janhvi Kapoor was seen post her Pilates session while her cousin Shanaya Kapoor was spotted at her dance class. While Janhvi will next be seen in the Gunjan Saxena biopic, Shanaya has assisted on the same film ahead of her acting debut.

Also read: Out of Love review: Rasika Dugal is stunning in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s nail-biting remake of Doctor Foster

Riteish Deshmukh with Genelia, Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter spotted in Mumbai.
Riteish Deshmukh with Genelia, Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )
Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora seen in Mumbai.
Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora seen in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Riteish Deshmukh, who is currently basking in the success of Housefull 4 and Marjaavaan, was seen with wife Genelia D’Souza post their gym session. Siblings Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were also seen at a gym post a joint workout. Malaika Arora was seen outside her yoga studio.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
Hong Kong would be ‘obliterated in 14 minutes’ if not for me: Donald Trump
Hong Kong would be ‘obliterated in 14 minutes’ if not for me: Donald Trump
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defense technology
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defense technology
US shares India’s concerns on China’s One Belt One Road project: Wells
US shares India’s concerns on China’s One Belt One Road project: Wells
Just before Uddhav signs up with Cong-NCP, a public message from Gadkari
Just before Uddhav signs up with Cong-NCP, a public message from Gadkari
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News