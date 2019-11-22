Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda spotted together, Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday with Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 20:28 IST

A host of Bollywood celebrities were spotted in Mumbai ahead of the weekend. Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday on Friday and spent the day with his fans and Pati Patni Aur Woh co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

The trio visited the Mithibai College in Mumbai for the promotions of Pati Patni Aur Woh where they also took part in a cake-cutting ceremony. Kartik cut the cake and went on to share selfies with the fans and pose for photographs. Kartik plays the male lead in the film which is set to hit theatres on December 6.

Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday promote Pati Patni Aur Woh at Mithibai College. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kartik Aaryan cuts his birthday cake. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar feed some cake to Kartik Aaryan at his cake-cutting ceremony. ( Varinder Chawla )

Friday also saw the release of comedy film Pagalpanti, which was universally panned the critics. Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda held the screening of the film for NGO kids and were seen posing for photographs with fans. The two recently confessed being in a relationship. They are cast opposite each other in the film which also stars John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Anil Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla.

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Among others spotted in the city were Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The two visited designer Manish Malhotra’s residence to convey their condolences at the death of his father earlier this week. Anushka and Katrina were last seen together in the 2018 film Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was spotted in work mode on Friday. She was presumably shooting for an ad film and was seen in a pink dress with a different hairdo.

Alia Bhatt spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Alia Bhatt seen shooting for a project. ( Varinder Chawla )

A host of Bollywood celebrities were spotted, out for their regular fitness routine. Janhvi Kapoor was seen post her Pilates session while her cousin Shanaya Kapoor was spotted at her dance class. While Janhvi will next be seen in the Gunjan Saxena biopic, Shanaya has assisted on the same film ahead of her acting debut.

Riteish Deshmukh with Genelia, Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora seen in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Riteish Deshmukh, who is currently basking in the success of Housefull 4 and Marjaavaan, was seen with wife Genelia D’Souza post their gym session. Siblings Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were also seen at a gym post a joint workout. Malaika Arora was seen outside her yoga studio.

