Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar to star in Badhaai Ho sequel, here are the details

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 12:22 IST

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to share screen space for the first time in the second instalment in the Badhaai Ho franchise. Marking two years of the National Award-winning Badhaai Ho, Junglee Pictures have announced Badhaai Do, which will go on the floors in January 2021.

Rajkummar will be seen in the role of a Delhi cop, the only male cop in a mahila thana (woman police station). Bhumi will play the role of a school PT teacher in the film. Badhaai Do is written by Badhaai Ho writer Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary and will be directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni.

Talking about his character in the film, Rajkummar said, “I am happy things are picking pace and the wheel is moving again. Badhaai Do is a special film for me. I am glad to take up this nuanced character who has layers of conflicts to resolve in and around him. As far as preparations are concerned, I have my own process of preparing a character and also this time it is the setting of this character in Badhaai Do that makes it unique. The audience is in for a surprise, which will unfold with time. I am happy to reconnect with the audience on special occasion of Badhaai Ho anniversary, the film was an absolute delight and one of my most favourites.”

Rajkummar said that the second instalment will fulfil fans’ expectations. He said, “Badhaai Ho is a very special film and the whole team together made a beautiful film which was loved by everyone around the world. Though the setting of our film and the story is very different from Badhaai Ho but the unique story and these entertaining characters will be so much fun for the audiences to watch.”

Bhumi Pednekar, who earlier played a teacher in Pati Patni Aur Woh, says her role of a PT teacher in Badhaai Do is special. “I have played many different roles previously in my films but my character in Badhaai Do is truly special. I loved the script since the first narration as the subject is very relevant and is packaged in the most entertaining way. Since this is the first time I will be working with Rajkummar, I am super excited as we begin our shoot soon. Badhaai Ho has been one of my favourites and it feels amazing to take this franchise forward,” she said.

Talking on this special occasion, director Harshavardhan Kulkarni shares, “My heartiest wishes to team Badhaai Ho on the second anniversary of this gem of a film. I am super excited to be a part of this franchise, Badhaai Do. Family comedies are evergreen and the idea was to create wholesome entertainment that can be enjoyed with the entire family. Since pandemic we have been able to do some reading sessions and the chemistry between Raj and Bhumi is so palpable that I am really looking forward to capture this for the big screen. Our pre-production is in full swing and we will start filming very soon in January.”

Badhaai Ho had won two National Film Awards and collected over Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office. It starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri, Sanya Malhotra and others. It revolved around a middle-aged couple expecting their third child in their 50s and was directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

