Ranveer Singh poses with a Victoria’s Secret Angel for new magazine cover. See pic, video

It must feel great to be Ranveer Singh right now. The actor has a tonne of interesting projects lined up, a wedding with Deepika Padukone to plan and to top it all, he is sharing magazine covers with supermodels.

Ranveer is the latest star to feature on the cover of Vogue India for it’s October issue. However, he is not alone on the cover. The actor is seen posing with stunning Portuguese model and Victoria’s Secret Angel, Sara Sampaio.

Ranveer took to Instagram to share the cover, shot by photographer Greg Swales who recently also shot Kim Kardashian for her KKW Beauty ad campaign. Ranveer and Sara are style by Bollywood’s favourite stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania who dressed them in the brightest colours and also shared a special video clip from the shoot.

On the cover, Ranveer and Sara strike a relaxed pose, chilling together against a wall. They are wearing outfits by ace designer Sabyasachi’s floral collection. Check out the pics and video:

Sara has walked the ramp for the famous Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and will do it again this year. She is the brand ambassador for Giorgio Armani has appeared in TV shows and music videos as well. Here are a few more of her pics:

Ranveer is looking forward to Simmba with Rohit Shetty, Gully Boy with Zoya Akhtar and Takht with Karan Johar. He will also reportedly tie the knot with girlfriend Deepika Padukone soon. Rumours suggest that the two will get married in Italy in November.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 10:43 IST