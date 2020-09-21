Ranveer Singh shares then-and-now pictures of parents on their 40th anniversary. See here

bollywood

Actor Ranveer Singh has shared two pictures of his parents -- Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani -- on the occasion of their 40th wedding anniversary. Ranveer took to Instagram to share the images, which show the couple back in the day, and in a more contemporary setting.

He captioned the post, “40 years of marriage!,” and added the hashtags ‘pure love’ and ‘happy anniversary’. The first picture shows Ranveer’s parents in what appears to be the 70s or the 80s, going by the fashion, while the second picture shows them wearing Western formals.

The post has been ‘liked’ almost a million times. Tiger Shroff commented, “Amazing.” Vikrant Massey wrote, “Wishing Uncle and Auntyji Ji A bery Happy Anniversary!” Actor Sikander Kher wrote, “For a moment there I though it was you .. uncanny resemblance in this one .. Happy Anniversary!” Others who extended their best wishes include TV host Maniesh Paul, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, and actors Dino Morea, Nimrat Kaur and Dia Mirza, among others.

Ranveer in an Instagram live with footballer Sunil Chhetri had spoken about how, during the courtship phase of his relationship with now wife Deepika Padukone, his father was amused by how he was trying to woo her. He said, “I was very diligent in wooing her. So, every time she would come, there would be flowers. I would also make short trips if she was shooting somewhere else. I remember my father once turned around and said, ‘do you realise how much money you are spending on flowers?’ and I replied, ‘Laxmi ke avatar me chappar faad ke aayenge (she’ll be an avatar of goddess Laxmi and money will rain on us).’ I used to feel that she is way away from my league.”

In a Livemint interview, Ranveer had said that his father is in charge of his finances. He said, “He is a businessman and has been working for over 30-40 years. He has a vision and understanding of business far greater than mine. So, I allow him to drive the component of brand Ranveer, so to speak.”

