e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh shares then-and-now pictures of parents on their 40th anniversary. See here

Ranveer Singh shares then-and-now pictures of parents on their 40th anniversary. See here

Actor Ranveer Singh, on the occasion of his parents’ 40th wedding anniversary, has shared a couple of then-and-now pictures. See them here.

bollywood Updated: Sep 21, 2020 12:41 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Ranveer Singh’s parents, Jagjit Singh and Anju Bhavnani.
Ranveer Singh’s parents, Jagjit Singh and Anju Bhavnani.
         

Actor Ranveer Singh has shared two pictures of his parents -- Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani -- on the occasion of their 40th wedding anniversary. Ranveer took to Instagram to share the images, which show the couple back in the day, and in a more contemporary setting.

He captioned the post, “40 years of marriage!,” and added the hashtags ‘pure love’ and ‘happy anniversary’. The first picture shows Ranveer’s parents in what appears to be the 70s or the 80s, going by the fashion, while the second picture shows them wearing Western formals.

 

The post has been ‘liked’ almost a million times. Tiger Shroff commented, “Amazing.” Vikrant Massey wrote, “Wishing Uncle and Auntyji Ji A bery Happy Anniversary!” Actor Sikander Kher wrote, “For a moment there I though it was you .. uncanny resemblance in this one .. Happy Anniversary!” Others who extended their best wishes include TV host Maniesh Paul, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, and actors Dino Morea, Nimrat Kaur and Dia Mirza, among others.

Ranveer in an Instagram live with footballer Sunil Chhetri had spoken about how, during the courtship phase of his relationship with now wife Deepika Padukone, his father was amused by how he was trying to woo her. He said, “I was very diligent in wooing her. So, every time she would come, there would be flowers. I would also make short trips if she was shooting somewhere else. I remember my father once turned around and said, ‘do you realise how much money you are spending on flowers?’ and I replied, ‘Laxmi ke avatar me chappar faad ke aayenge (she’ll be an avatar of goddess Laxmi and money will rain on us).’ I used to feel that she is way away from my league.”

Also read: Ranveer Singh’s dad asked him why he was spending so much money on flowers for Deepika Padukone. This was his reply

In a Livemint interview, Ranveer had said that his father is in charge of his finances. He said, “He is a businessman and has been working for over 30-40 years. He has a vision and understanding of business far greater than mine. So, I allow him to drive the component of brand Ranveer, so to speak.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Rajya Sabha: 8 Opposition MPs suspended for a week after protests over farm bills
Rajya Sabha: 8 Opposition MPs suspended for a week after protests over farm bills
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
Unlock 4: Schools at several places across India reopen partially
Unlock 4: Schools at several places across India reopen partially
Suspension of Rajya Sabha MPs reflects Centre’s autocratic mindset: Mamata
Suspension of Rajya Sabha MPs reflects Centre’s autocratic mindset: Mamata
Delhi could see its warmest September in 5 years: IMD
Delhi could see its warmest September in 5 years: IMD
LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 9am tomorrow
LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 9am tomorrow
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveAnurag KashyapIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In