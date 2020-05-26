Ranveer Singh’s dad asked him why he was spending so much money on flowers for Deepika Padukone. This was his reply

bollywood

Actor Ranveer Singh recently participated in a live Instagram interaction with football star Sunil Chhetri. During their chat, Sunil asked Ranveer all about his career, his upcoming movies, his childhood and also his actor wife Deepika Padukone.

Sunil asked Ranveer how Deepika handles it when he immerses himself so deeply in his characters. The actor said it would not have been possible without Deepika’s support. “She is much more evolved. She is a great guide for me. She is a pillar for me. She keeps me on track. I probably wouldn’t have achieved what I did if it wasn’t for her. It’s my 10th year and I met her three years into show business and have been with her since then. I think I wouldn’t have been able to cope with the pressures of being a movie star, if she wouldn’t have been there. I would have been lost. She worries for me only because she sees I will go to any extent to get the desired result of the character. I can’t say it’s healthy as it takes a toll on you, but when you push yourself to the brink and come out, you evolve and that’s the beauty of the art. However, I am happy to report this to my wife that I have found more effective ways of achieving the results without being harmful to oneself,” he said.

Sunil also asked Ranveer about all the flowers he would buy for Deepika. “I was very sure that I wanted to marry this girl in six months of being in a relationship with her. I knew she loves flowers, lilies in particular. I wanted her to be mine for life. I was very diligent in wooing her. So, every time she would come, there would be flowers. I would also make short trips if she was shooting somewhere else. I remember my father once turned around and said, ‘do you realise how much money you are spending on flowers?’ and I replied, ‘Laxmi ke avatar me chappar faad ke aayenge (she’ll be an avatar of godess Laxmi and money will rain on us).’ I used to feel that she is way away from my league. So, I did everything during the courting period.

Ranveer and Deepika have been in lockdown at their Mumbai home since March. The couple is cooking and working out together. Talking about surviving the lockdown with a healthy mind, Ranveer said in a statement, “I have been engaging this period of lockdown in quite different ways. In the first two weeks, it felt like something, then in the first month, then a month and a half and now it’s been 2 months. So, I have been going through various phases.”

“Every time you wake up in the morning and read the news, read what is happening and it’s a very grim scenario. It’s disturbing, it’s actually devastating to witness what is happening in this unprecedented pandemic to all our brothers and sisters not just in our country but across the world,” the 34-year-old actor added.

“In a way, this lockdown period has been well-timed for me. I get this time to introspect, to focus on myself. As actors, you say you are the player and you are the instrument - this body that we have, this mortal vessel that we have - we are the players and this is our instrument.”

“So, to able to focus on myself, to be able to get time with my wife has been really good. After we got married, it was crazy busy for both of us. So it’s given time to rediscover each other in a different way, bond with each other,” the actor concluded.

