Ranveer Singh has not fulfilled promise made to Deepika Padukone while wooing her, she exposes his lie

Updated: May 25, 2020 15:16 IST

Ranveer Singh pulled out all the stops while wooing Deepika Padukone, from sending her flowers to planning romantic dates for her. During their courtship, he also promised to cook a meal specially for her, a promise that he is yet to deliver on.

In an Instagram live with Sunil Chhetri, the captain of the Indian national football team, Ranveer said that he bragged about his butter chicken making skills in a bid to impress Deepika and his in-laws. He claimed that when he was in university in the US, he would make the best butter chicken in town, with people from Pakistan, Bangladesh and India queueing up outside his door to get a taste.

However, Ranveer confessed that it was ‘cheating wali butter chicken’, made with a readymade mix. “I realised, if you use the readymade packet, then it doesn’t really count. So if I can’t do that, then what am I left with? I am only left with anda-bread. I can only cook eggs,” he said.

“Deepika is actually very fond of cooking and she is way better than me, so I leave those kitchen duties to her. But I am a very enthusiastic assistant to her. Whenever she is baking or making me Thai food, especially during the lockdown when we have more time to do these little things, I am a very enthusiastic Santa’s little helper,” he added.

As Ranveer said that his culinary skills were limited to eggs, Deepika busted his ‘lies’ and commented, “Lies! You can’t even make eggs!” She also interrupted his live chat and challenged him to prove her wrong by making eggs right away. He accepted the challenge and told Sunil that he would cook breakfast the next day.

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika will reunite on screen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, which revolves around the Indian cricket team’s first-ever World Cup win. The film was slated to hit the theatres in April, but has been pushed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

