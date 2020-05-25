e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh has not fulfilled promise made to Deepika Padukone while wooing her, she exposes his lie

Ranveer Singh has not fulfilled promise made to Deepika Padukone while wooing her, she exposes his lie

While he was still wooing Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh promised to prepare a meal for her. She is still waiting for him to fulfil the promise.

bollywood Updated: May 25, 2020 15:16 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently self-isolating together in Mumbai.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently self-isolating together in Mumbai.
         

Ranveer Singh pulled out all the stops while wooing Deepika Padukone, from sending her flowers to planning romantic dates for her. During their courtship, he also promised to cook a meal specially for her, a promise that he is yet to deliver on.

In an Instagram live with Sunil Chhetri, the captain of the Indian national football team, Ranveer said that he bragged about his butter chicken making skills in a bid to impress Deepika and his in-laws. He claimed that when he was in university in the US, he would make the best butter chicken in town, with people from Pakistan, Bangladesh and India queueing up outside his door to get a taste.

However, Ranveer confessed that it was ‘cheating wali butter chicken’, made with a readymade mix. “I realised, if you use the readymade packet, then it doesn’t really count. So if I can’t do that, then what am I left with? I am only left with anda-bread. I can only cook eggs,” he said.

Also read: Vir Das’ neighbour sneezes on him during altercation, asks his dead parents to haunt actor. Watch video

“Deepika is actually very fond of cooking and she is way better than me, so I leave those kitchen duties to her. But I am a very enthusiastic assistant to her. Whenever she is baking or making me Thai food, especially during the lockdown when we have more time to do these little things, I am a very enthusiastic Santa’s little helper,” he added.

As Ranveer said that his culinary skills were limited to eggs, Deepika busted his ‘lies’ and commented, “Lies! You can’t even make eggs!” She also interrupted his live chat and challenged him to prove her wrong by making eggs right away. He accepted the challenge and told Sunil that he would cook breakfast the next day.

Hindustantimes

 

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika will reunite on screen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, which revolves around the Indian cricket team’s first-ever World Cup win. The film was slated to hit the theatres in April, but has been pushed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In