Raveena Tandon dances on New York street, embarrassed daughter Rasha tries to run away in throwback video. Watch

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 12:56 IST

Actor Raveena Tandon shared a new video, a throwback from one of their family vacations to New York. Sharing it, she also had a special prayer for all cities and countries battling coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing it, she wrote: “#throwback (2017) #THROWBACK to the days when the streets of #newyork were full of fun and happiness! Now - Prayers for all in New York , India,Maharashtra , Italy , london . May the world heal and we all see a better brighter healthier planet soon. Rest in peace all those who succumbed to this disease . You will always be in our prayers . In this video , Rasha @officialrashathadani as usual totally embarrassed by my behaviour ,Anil and I teasing her even more and she tries to run away ! Video credit - @official_ranbirvardhan_thadani @ranbir_loves_mufc.” She also mentioned how her young daughter was thoroughly embarrassed by her mother’s antics on the street.

Through the lockdown, Raveena has been sharing fun stuff online. Couple of days she shared a video of playing fetch with her pet cat. Sharing it, she had written: “Who has ever seen a #kittycat play fetch! Bored at home she needs the exercise!The lockdown has helped puma learn something new! #pumathecat #pumachronicles @livinitupwithlucifer.”

Before that, when she got onto TikTok, she had shared a video of herself dancing and written: “Finally hopped on the trend! Go check out my very first Tik Tok with @officialrashathadani.”

Like so many in Bollywood, Raveena too took to Instagram to show how to wash hands, as recommended by the WHO. The 45-year-old actor show how to wash one’s hand for 20 second in order to stay safe from the deadly coronavirus.

“Take some soap, scrub it, around your hands, through your fingers, run the water through your cuticles, clean your hands properly,” the Maatr actor said while demonstrating. Not just the video, but the actor also penned the importance of washing hands in the captions.

“Washing hands prevents illnesses and spread of infections to othersHandwashing with soap removes germs from hands. This helps prevent infections because, people frequently touch their eyes, nose, and mouth without even realizing it. Germs can get into the body through the eyes, nose, and mouth and make us sick,” the caption read.

(With ANI inputs)

