Raveena Tandon: People don’t have the basic sense to be responsible for their pets in public places

bollywood

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 00:50 IST

Actor Raveena Tandon, apart from spreading the message about pets not being the carrier of the Covid-19 virus, is also working on other initiatives. Case in point, owners being fully responsible for their pets in public.

Though India is currently under a lockdown till April 14, she has had the idea in mind for a while now. “The thing about pet owners is that they have enough money to spend on pets wearing fancy socks and shoes, but they’ll not spend even Rs 500 on a poop scooper. This is something which I’ve been talking about to our local corporator as well, to try and start a campaign,” she mentions.

Tandon, 45, points how people walk their dogs, and “literally turn their face around while the pet goes pooping on the road”. She rues, “They’ll will not take two minutes to train their dog walker or staff to pick the pet’s poop! They leave it for the poor municipal sweepers who’ll come to clean in the morning.”

The actor further says that as a pet owner, one just needs to “put it in a plastic bag and throw it in the dustbin. People don’t have that much sense, it really surprises me. Basic civic sense is missing”.

Apart from such social causes, what is also keeping Tandon occupied is making sure her two kids Ranbir and Rasha don’t waste time, since schools are shut down. “I’m showing them all our Hindi classics like Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Padosan, and yes, they’ve already seen Andaz Apna Apna (laughs). I anyway prefer home schooling, and feel that with travelling and showing kids different things teaches them stuff that you can’t learn from schools. Right now, we can’t travel, so I’m introducing them to different things,” she says.