Raveena Tandon reacts to Pati Patni Aur Woh’s remix of Akhiyon Se Goli Maare

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:18 IST

Raveena Tandon has endorsed the remixed version of the song Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, which was originally picturised on her. The new version debuted in the trailer for Kartik Aaryan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh remake.

Taking to Twitter, Raveena wrote, “Hahaha ya it’s faaaab!! Looks great @mudassar_as_is @bhumipednekar @TheAaryanKartik @ananyapandayy @AAFilmsIndia @junochopra congratulations! Ps love the remix.” The original song was a part of 1998’s Dulhe Raja, which starred Govinda.

Another Raveena number, Tip Tip Barsa Paani, will be recreated in the upcoming action film Sooryavanshi. The new song will be picturised on Katrina Kaif. Raveena had also endorsed this idea, and had told SpotboyE, “Sounds Superb, I love new remixes.”

Several industry members have reacted negatively to Bollywood’s newfound obsession with remixing classic numbers. Rapper Baba Sehgal had tweeted, “It’s time Bollywood stop recreating/ remixing old classic film soundtracks. There’s no harm in creating a song but the quality, instrumentation and the output in doing so is sad and pathetic. Is it because there is no creativity left or is it because they want to encash on super popularity of the old song?”

Meanwhile composer Vishal Dadlani had issued a warning to ‘vultures’ looking to use one of his songs. He’d written on Instagram, “Warning: I WILL sue anyone making remixes of Vishal & Shekhar songs. I’ll even move court against the films & musicians. After Saaki Saaki, I hear upcoming bastardisations include Dus Bahaane, Deedaar De, Sajnaji Vaari Vaari, Desi Girl & more. Make your own songs, vultures! Do NOT remix Vishal and Shekhar songs without our permission, due credit & remuneration. I will come for you hard, legally. Especially the musicians doing it. This will become very, very personal, even if you are a friend.”

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the 1978 film, and is directed by Mudassar Aziz and co-stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is slated for a December 6 release.

