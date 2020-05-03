e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Rishi Kapoor’s ashes immersed in Banganga: Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima bid tearful adieu

Rishi Kapoor’s ashes immersed in Banganga: Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima bid tearful adieu

Rishi Kapoor’s ashes were immersed in Banganga tank on Sunday, as the family was not allowed to go to Haridwar amid the lockdown.

bollywood Updated: May 03, 2020 23:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Rishi Kapoor’s ashes were immersed in Banganga on Saturday evening.
Rishi Kapoor’s ashes were immersed in Banganga on Saturday evening.(Varinder Chawla)
         

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s ashes were immersed in Banganga tank here on Sunday, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor said. Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on April 30 at H N Reliance hospital in south Mumbai, after a two-year battle with leukaemia.

In pictures and videos doing the rounds online, Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor with girlfriend Alia Bhatt, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were seen immersing his ashes.

 

Randhir Kapoor said a prayer meet for the actor was held on Saturday. “We did prayer meet yesterday. Today we immersed his ashes in Banganga as we haven’t received permission from the authorities to go to Haridwar,” Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

A picture has gone viral on social media, where Rishi Kapoor’s actor-son Ranbir and wife Neetu are seen sitting next to his photograph. According to family sources, the actor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who was unable to attend the funeral as she was travelling from Delhi by road, was present at the prayer meet. “There were not many people, Only five-six family members,” the insider said.

Rishi Kapoor had returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, he was hospitalised twice.

