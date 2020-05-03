Meenakshi Seshadri’s final goodbye to Damini co-star Rishi Kapoor: ‘I will remember you Rishi ji always’

bollywood

Updated: May 03, 2020

In the last week of April, India lost not one but two of her favourite actors - Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor - in quick succession. The entire nation was plunged in sadness and messages of condolences flowed in from all quarters. Actor Meenakshi Seshadri, who retired from Hindi films long back, released a message to express her grief at their deaths.

In the video, Meenakshi said: “It’s with a very heavy heart that I am talking to you today in memory of two fantastic actors the Bollywood industry – Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. We have lost both these great personalities just the last few days. It is a tremendous loss not just for the audiences and fans, but for the film industry itself. We have lost such talented artists and such wonderful human beings. I have been fortunate to work with Shri Rishi Kapoor, in five films, especially the most famous – Damini. It was a wonderful experience working with him. He was a very considerate co-star, a great co-star brought the best in me. I will remember you Rishi ji always.”

While Meenakshi had no professional connection with Irrfan, with Rishi she acted in five films - Vijay, Sadhna, Damini, Bade Ghar Ki Beti and Gharana. Damini remains their most famous film together.

In 2015, Rishi was in for a surprise when Meenakshi paid him a visit. He had tweeted a picture with her and mentioned how he had failed to recognise her. He ha written: “Any guesses who this is? I didn’t recognise her for a moment. What a lovely surprise. Name in 30 mins no hints.” A middle-aged Meenakshi in a short crop of hair stands next to Rishi.

Any guesses who this is? I didn't recognise her for a moment. What a lovely surprise. Name in 30 mins no hints. pic.twitter.com/RbYfF1l7Wx — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 30, 2015

Rishi died in Mumbai on April 30, after battling with Leukaemia for two years. Confirming his death, his family had said in a statement: “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.”

“He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

(With IANS inputs)

