Saif Ali Khan says turning 50 is petrifying: ‘I’m just relieved my mother looks young, I feel I have inherited her genes’

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 06:56 IST

Saif Ali Khan has turned 50 years old but says that he is not feeling any ‘mid-life crisis’. The actor, in a conversation with Neha Dhupia on her podcast No Filter Neha, said he feels he has done enough in his life.

Calling 50s ‘petrifying’, Saif said ‘every year is a bonus’. “Fifty is petrifying. A friend of mine said you can see the end 50s and then 60s and after 70. Everyday is a bonus. My father died at 71, my grandfather died at 41 so at some point I think you can sit back and you say it’s been a hell of a ride. I’m quite happy with how it’s gone and it shouldn’t be that dissatisfaction, that ‘I didn’t do anything’. Mid-life crisis is not happening because obviously I have done stuff, so I can’t complain,” he said.

Saif, however, is quite grateful of his mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore’s genes that he has inherited. “So,I’m just relieved my mother looks young and looked young and I feel I have inherited her genes, so I might be able to fool people into looking 50 when I’m 60,” he said.

Saif celebrated his 50th birthday with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, son Taimur and a few of their friends and family members. Saif is also writing his autobiography. It is slated to hit the shelves in October, 2021, publisher HarperCollins India announced on Tuesday. In a statement, the actor said it is nice to look back, remember and record things before they are lost with time.

The publisher said the autobiography will be a no-holds-barred account with Saif, in his signature style laced with wit and humour, opening up about family, home, successes, failures, his influences, inspirations and cinema.

