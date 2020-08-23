e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez gather at Sohail Khan’s house for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. See pics

Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez gather at Sohail Khan’s house for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. See pics

Salman Khan, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and other family members were spotted at Sohail Khan’s residence on Sunday evening.

bollywood Updated: Aug 23, 2020 21:40 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Salman Khan and family during Ganpati celebrations on Sunday.
Salman Khan and family during Ganpati celebrations on Sunday.(Varinder Chawla)
         

Salman Khan and a few of his industry friends, including Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah attended the Ganpati celebrations at Sohail Khan’s residence on Sunday. The Bollywood celebrities and Salman’s other family members had welcomed Lord Ganesha on Saturday as Ganesh Chaturthi began.

Salman was followed by rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. While the actor was in a lavender shirt and black pants, Iulia was in a light green suit. Salman was gesturing at the media to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Salman Khan performs the aarti.
Salman Khan performs the aarti.
Alvira Khan performs the aarti.
Alvira Khan performs the aarti. ( Varinder Chawla )
Salman Khan gesturing to the media.
Salman Khan gesturing to the media. ( Varinder Chawla )
Salman Khan at Sohail Khan’s residence.
Salman Khan at Sohail Khan’s residence. ( Varinder Chawla )
Aayush Sharma and wife Arpita with kids Ahil and Ayat.
Aayush Sharma and wife Arpita with kids Ahil and Ayat. ( Varinder Chawla )
Jacqueline Fernandez at Sohail Khan’s residence.
Jacqueline Fernandez at Sohail Khan’s residence. ( Varinder Chawla )
Aayush Sharma at Sohail Khan’s residence.
Aayush Sharma at Sohail Khan’s residence. ( Varinder Chawla )
Sohail Khan with son Yohan.
Sohail Khan with son Yohan. ( Varinder Chawla )
Daisy Shah at the function.
Daisy Shah at the function. ( Varinder Chawla )
Daisy Shah, Seema Khan and Alizeh at Sohail Khan’s house.
Daisy Shah, Seema Khan and Alizeh at Sohail Khan’s house. ( Varinder Chawla )
Salman with nephew Ahil, Helen, Alvira Khan during the celebrations.
Salman with nephew Ahil, Helen, Alvira Khan during the celebrations.

Salman’s brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma also posed for the paparazzi. While Jacqueline was spotted arriving in her car in a green kurta salwar, Daisy Shah was seen in a blue and white ensemble. Sohail’s wife Seema Khan and Alvira Khan’s daughter Alizeh were also seen outside the residence.

Earlier, Alvira’s husband Atul Agnihotri had shared a video of the Ganesh aarti on Instagram. It showed all from Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz Khan performing the aarti. While Arpita had performed the aarti with son Ahil and Salman, her husband Aayush had performed the aarti with daughter Ayat in arms.

Arpita had also shared an adorable picture with her two kids on Instagram. She captioned it, “Precious.” Aayush also shared two pictures of the two kids sitting in front of the Ganesh idol. This was his daughter Ayat’s first Ganpati celebration and the little one was twinning with her brother.

Also read: Salman Khan helps nephew Ahil perform aarti as entire Khan family comes together to welcome Lord Ganesha, watch

Hindustantimes

 

On Saturday, Arpita was seen carrying the Ganesha idol in her arms from the truck to inside Sohail’s house. Her other family members including sister Alvira, step mother Helen, father Salim Khan, brother Arbaaz and girlfriend Georgia Andriani were present on the occasion. Actor Daisy Shah and singer Kamaal Khan were also spotted.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
After questions on leadership, Sonia Gandhi gets support from leaders
After questions on leadership, Sonia Gandhi gets support from leaders
Come Monday, Trump will look to change narrative, close gap with Biden
Come Monday, Trump will look to change narrative, close gap with Biden
‘Reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning as Congress president false’: Randeep Surjewala
‘Reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning as Congress president false’: Randeep Surjewala
Rahul Gandhi should step up and lead Congress, says Ashok Gehlot
Rahul Gandhi should step up and lead Congress, says Ashok Gehlot
BJP’s plan for Bihar assembly polls involves careful study of the voters list
BJP’s plan for Bihar assembly polls involves careful study of the voters list
How ‘Big Brother’ is watching you, all the time | Opinion
How ‘Big Brother’ is watching you, all the time | Opinion
‘Chetan Chauhan died due to carelessness’, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh; says will file FIR
‘Chetan Chauhan died due to carelessness’, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh; says will file FIR
India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered
India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In