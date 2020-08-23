Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez gather at Sohail Khan’s house for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 21:40 IST

Salman Khan and a few of his industry friends, including Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah attended the Ganpati celebrations at Sohail Khan’s residence on Sunday. The Bollywood celebrities and Salman’s other family members had welcomed Lord Ganesha on Saturday as Ganesh Chaturthi began.

Salman was followed by rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. While the actor was in a lavender shirt and black pants, Iulia was in a light green suit. Salman was gesturing at the media to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Salman Khan performs the aarti.

Alvira Khan performs the aarti. ( Varinder Chawla )

Salman Khan gesturing to the media. ( Varinder Chawla )

Salman Khan at Sohail Khan’s residence. ( Varinder Chawla )

Aayush Sharma and wife Arpita with kids Ahil and Ayat. ( Varinder Chawla )

Jacqueline Fernandez at Sohail Khan’s residence. ( Varinder Chawla )

Aayush Sharma at Sohail Khan’s residence. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sohail Khan with son Yohan. ( Varinder Chawla )

Daisy Shah at the function. ( Varinder Chawla )

Daisy Shah, Seema Khan and Alizeh at Sohail Khan’s house. ( Varinder Chawla )

Salman with nephew Ahil, Helen, Alvira Khan during the celebrations.

Salman’s brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma also posed for the paparazzi. While Jacqueline was spotted arriving in her car in a green kurta salwar, Daisy Shah was seen in a blue and white ensemble. Sohail’s wife Seema Khan and Alvira Khan’s daughter Alizeh were also seen outside the residence.

Earlier, Alvira’s husband Atul Agnihotri had shared a video of the Ganesh aarti on Instagram. It showed all from Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz Khan performing the aarti. While Arpita had performed the aarti with son Ahil and Salman, her husband Aayush had performed the aarti with daughter Ayat in arms.

Arpita had also shared an adorable picture with her two kids on Instagram. She captioned it, “Precious.” Aayush also shared two pictures of the two kids sitting in front of the Ganesh idol. This was his daughter Ayat’s first Ganpati celebration and the little one was twinning with her brother.

On Saturday, Arpita was seen carrying the Ganesha idol in her arms from the truck to inside Sohail’s house. Her other family members including sister Alvira, step mother Helen, father Salim Khan, brother Arbaaz and girlfriend Georgia Andriani were present on the occasion. Actor Daisy Shah and singer Kamaal Khan were also spotted.

