e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Salman Khan helps nephew Ahil perform aarti as entire Khan family comes together to welcome Lord Ganesha, watch

Salman Khan helps nephew Ahil perform aarti as entire Khan family comes together to welcome Lord Ganesha, watch

Salman Khan’s entire family came together to welcome Lord Ganesha. His brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri shared a glimpse of the Ganesh aarti on Instagram.

bollywood Updated: Aug 23, 2020 16:03 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Salman Khan and his other family members perform Ganesh aarti at home.
Salman Khan and his other family members perform Ganesh aarti at home.
         

Salman Khan’s family celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi each year, and this year too, they followed the tradition. Like every year, Salman’s younger sister Arpita Khan brought home an idol of Lord Ganesha, and the entire Khan family came together for the celebration. Salman’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri (husband of Alvira Agnihotri) shared a video of the Ganesh aarti on Instagram and it shows each member of their family performing the aarti.

Atul shared the one-minute-13-second video on Instagram and captioned it, “Ganpati Bappa Morya.” It begins with Salman’s writer father Salim Khan performing the puja with first wife, Salma Khan. Salma, born Sushila, changed her name for marriage. They are followed by Salman who goes on to perform the Ganesh aarti. He is followed by Salim’s second wife Helen who, too, performs the aarti.

 

Salman’s other siblings - Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Alvira Agnihotri - perform the aarti one by one. Sohail’s elder son Nirvaan, Arbaaz’s son Arhaan and Alvira’s daughter Alizeh are also seen welcoming Lord Ganesha in the video. Arpita, who performs the aarti with her son Ahil, gets a helping hand from Salman, who helps Ahil hold the plate. They are followed by Arpita’s actor husband Aayush Sharma who performs the aarti with one hand while holding daughter Ayat with the other hand. Other young members of the family including Sohail’s younger son Yohan are seen in the second half of the video.

Arpita also shared an adorable picture from the day on Sunday and captioned it, “Precious.” It shows her posing with her two children, Ahil and Ayat, who are seen twinning in ethnic attires.

Hindustantimes

Also read: Milind Soman goes underwater in new pics, wife Ankita Konwar can’t get over his ‘hotness’. See here

Salman had once said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit that there is no religious discrimination in the film industry and everyone is given the same amount of respect, irrespective of his position. Talking about his religion, he had said, “my dad is a Muslim, my mother is a Hindu and I call myself insaan... a human being.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
BSF to undergo tech upgradation, to get 436 drones and new anti-drone systems
BSF to undergo tech upgradation, to get 436 drones and new anti-drone systems
‘Get together and find a new chief’: Sonia Gandhi in response to letter on leadership
‘Get together and find a new chief’: Sonia Gandhi in response to letter on leadership
‘I asked him to stop’: Wife of alleged ISIS operative held in Delhi
‘I asked him to stop’: Wife of alleged ISIS operative held in Delhi
Will fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: BJP chief JP Nadda
Will fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: BJP chief JP Nadda
Serum Institute clarifies after reports claim of free Covid-19 shots vaccine in 73 days
Serum Institute clarifies after reports claim of free Covid-19 shots vaccine in 73 days
Ranjan Gogoi as CM face? Assam BJP rejects Congress claim
Ranjan Gogoi as CM face? Assam BJP rejects Congress claim
Explosives seized from suspected ISIS operative’s house in UP: Report
Explosives seized from suspected ISIS operative’s house in UP: Report
JEE, NEET update: What students feel about exams not getting postponed
JEE, NEET update: What students feel about exams not getting postponed
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In