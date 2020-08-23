Milind Soman goes underwater in new pics, wife Ankita Konwar can’t get over his ‘hotness’. See here

bollywood

Milind Soman has shared photoshopped pictures on Instagram, and has revealed how he used to travel to exotic places to get such pictures taken back in his modelling days. He said the current generation thinks those pictures must have been photoshopped.

He shared two pictures with only his face above the surface. The rest of his body is underwater. He wrote in his caption, “Filters are fun ! To get this pic when I started modeling I would probably travel to some exotic place, but these are taken in my living room. Nowadays people look at my old pics and think they are photoshopped. Nature has made us amazing but if we are not aware, technology really makes us forget how to live simply, and to apply our minds to achieve our goal! Recognising that and making the effort to exercise the innate abilities of mind and body is important if we want to stay amazing !! #health #FitnessAddicts #fun #life #filters #raw #happy @devashishguruji.”

His wife Ankita Konwar reacted to the post. “Hotness. Missing you,” she commented, with several kiss-eye emojis. A fan wrote, “Ok you always post some hot clicks with amazing gyan along with it...it’s difficult to focus you see...” Another wrote, “Well said & you look stunning as usual.”

Milind has been a source of inspiration on Instagram as he regularly shares videos and pictures from his at-home workouts. He had started in the industry as a model before he shot to fame with his appearance in Alisha Chinai’s hit music video Made In India. Since then, he has acted in several TV shows and films including Captain Vyom, Bajirao Mastani and Four More Shots Please!

He had recently shared a picture from his pre-modelling days. Sharing the black and white picture on Instagram, he had written, “Some people wanted to see a throwback pic from pre modeling days, so here it is ! It’s a rare one, taken sometime in the late eighties, and like I said, being very shy, I was not a fan of being photographed...I might have been just out of college!”.

