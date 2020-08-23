Siddhant Chaturvedi says he felt like a star even when he was 100th in the audition line: ‘I knew I was something’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 13:17 IST

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who gained fame with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy last year, said that he has always been a star in his head. He said that he believed in himself even if he was ‘the 100th person in the audition line’.

In an interview with IANS, when asked if he considers himself a star, Siddhant said, “Star toh nahi (not a star)... I used to say one thing to myself always when I was nothing and used to go for auditions -- whenever I used to dream, or before going to sleep, I would say ‘I am a star already and it is just that the world doesn’t know.’”

Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, saw Siddhant in a supporting role as a street rapper named MC Sher. He became a household name with the success of the film.

Also see: Kareena Kapoor shares behind-the-scenes video from shoot with Saif Ali Khan, says ‘when in doubt, pout it out’

Siddhant said that he wants to be recognised internationally and not just be ‘limited to India’. He added that even when he was auditioning, he knew that he had something special and that the world would see it one day. “In my head I have always been a star, even if I was the 13th, 14th or the 100th person in the audition line. I knew I was something,” he said, adding, “It was in my head, but the world didn’t know. So, the effort to make my dream and belief a reality is the struggle I keep doing everyday.”

Siddhant made his acting debut with the web series Life Sahi Hai and followed it up with the Amazon Prime Video series Inside Edge, in which he played a rookie bowler who faces casteism in the Mumbai Mavericks.

Currently, Siddhant has a number of interesting projects in the pipeline, including Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shakun Batra’s next with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday, and Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

Follow @htshowbiz for more