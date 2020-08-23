Kareena Kapoor shares behind-the-scenes video from shoot with Saif Ali Khan, says ‘when in doubt, pout it out’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 11:35 IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave fans a peek into what was happening behind the scenes, as she got ready for a shoot with her husband, Saif Ali Khan. She took to Instagram videos on Saturday to share a candid video from the shoot, which took place at their home.

In the video, Saif is seen sitting on the couch with a bowl of snacks, as the director of photography readies the shot. Kareena gives a glimpse of the shooting area before turning the camera towards herself and pouting. “When in doubt, pout it out. Shoot at home with the husband again,” she wrote in her caption.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a video from her shoot with Saif Ali Khan on Instagram stories.

Saif and Kareena are expecting their second child. They already have a son, Taimur Ali Khan, who will turn four in December. While this will be Kareena’s second child, it will be Saif’s fourth; he also has two children - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan - from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh.

Announcing the happy news in a joint statement, Saif and Kareena said, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.”

Kareena had worked through her first pregnancy as well, from photoshoots to walking the ramp. In an interview with Hindustan Times at the time, she had said that her pregnancy was not a ‘national casualty’ and she would continue with work as usual.

“I’m pregnant, not a corpse. And what maternity break? It’s the most normal thing on earth to produce a child. It is high time the media back off, and stop treating me any different than I ever was. Anybody who is bothered shouldn’t work with me... but my work goes on as is, like always. Stop making it a national casualty. We are in 2016, not in the 1800s. Probably, even at that time, people were way more civilised and normal than the way the media is behaving and speculating now,” she had said.

