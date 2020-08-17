Kareena Kapoor shares a video capturing 50 years of Saif Ali Khan’s life: ‘Still felt there was so much more to be said’

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 08:48 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor late on Sunday shared a special video she made, capturing 50 years of husband and actor Saif Ali Khan’s life. She added that even though the video was 22 minutes long, there was still so much left to say.

She wrote: “Happy birthday. I made a video for Saif’s 50th capturing 50 years of his life, which I shared with him last night. It was 22 minutes long and I still felt there was so much more to be said! Am sharing here a glimpse of 50 pictures of the video that is from the heart! Happy birthday love... you make 50 look so good and so well lived!” The video shows Saif’s journey from the time he was a baby, his teenage years, time with his parents Sharmila Tagore and late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, his years with Kareena, pictures with kids - Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan - and life at Pataudi Palace, among many more memories.

Among those who commented on the video was Priyanka Chopra, who also wished Saif on his birthday. She wrote: “Soooo cute bebo! Happy birthday Saif.” Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis, while Preity Zinta said: “Happy Birthday Saif.” Ranveer Singh too commented and wrote: “So sweet.”

Kareena also took to Instagram stories to add a screengrab of Saif and her old film, Tashan. She said, “Ok gotta admitttt this is my favourite film ever Tashan. Tim, Saifu and me watching Tashan.”

On Sunday, Saif’s family including sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband actor Kunal Kemmu along with their friends came together at Kareena’s home for a celebration. Kareena had on Sunday also shared a boomerang video from the celebrations and written: “Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life.” Also present at the small birthday party were Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, along with daughter Samaira, and Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel Ladak.

