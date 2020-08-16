e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor celebrates Saif Ali Khan’s 50th birthday, her pregnancy announcement with intimate party. See pics, videos

Kareena Kapoor celebrates Saif Ali Khan’s 50th birthday, her pregnancy announcement with intimate party. See pics, videos

Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 50th birthday at home with wife Kareena Kapoor, sister Soha Ali Khan, and a few family members and friends.

bollywood Updated: Aug 16, 2020 13:50 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Saif Ali Khan celebrates his 50th birthday with family and friends.
Saif Ali Khan celebrates his 50th birthday with family and friends.
         

Kareena Kapoor has shared a glimpse from husband Saif Ali Khan’s intimate birthday celebrations at home. The couple is expecting their second child and look happy as they kiss each other during the cake-cutting ceremony.

Kareena shared two videos on Instagram along with a sweet birthday wish for Saif. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life.” While the first boomerang video shows the two of them jumping towards the camera, the other video shows them sharing a romantic moment during the cake-cutting ceremony. While Saif is dressed in a pink and white kurta pyjama, Kareena compliments him in a flowing maxi dress. The two share a kiss and a hug as Saif gives a small thank-you speech.

 

The post was flooded with reactions from their industry friends and fans. While Malaika Arora and sister Amrita shared raising a toast emojis and hearts in the comments section, Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan commented, “Putting the ooooo in boomerang!”

Soha along with husband Kunal Kemmu, Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, along with daughter Samiera, and Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel Ladak had joined Saif at his residence for the small birthday party.

 

Soha also shared a sweet birthday wish for Saif as he turned 50 on Sunday. Sharing a picture from the party, she wrote, “Happy 50th birthday bhai!! You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me and remind me that the best does indeed, incredibly, lie ahead. #happybirthdaysaifalikhan @khemster2.”

Hindustantimes

Also read: Soha Ali Khan shares photo from brother Saif Ali Khan’s birthday bash, says ‘You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me’

Kunal also shared a stunning picture of Saif and Kareena from the party and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Bhai.” Karisma also shared a few pictures with Saif and Kareena. “Happy 50th Saifu ! Coolest brother in law ever #family #aboutlastnight #happybirthday #lockdowncelebration,” she wrote.

 

Last week, Soha had poked fun at Saif by calling him a ‘quadfather’ as he would be welcoming his fourth child after Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Taimur. Kunal had told Times of India in an interview, “It is a lot of happiness and a lot of excitement. Can’t wait to welcome this new member in the family. Taimur and Inaaya get along so well and they now have a new member in their gang.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement and de-escalation. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement and de-escalation. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
India sends equipment, personnel to Mauritius to contain oil spill
India sends equipment, personnel to Mauritius to contain oil spill
‘We have him in yellow; see you on 19th at toss’: Rohit’s message to Dhoni
‘We have him in yellow; see you on 19th at toss’: Rohit’s message to Dhoni
‘Bad precedent’: Bengal governor hits out at Mamata Banerjee over I-Day event
‘Bad precedent’: Bengal governor hits out at Mamata Banerjee over I-Day event
US clears emergency use of new saliva test for faster detection of Covid-19
US clears emergency use of new saliva test for faster detection of Covid-19
2 arrested in connection with Bulandshahr topper’s death case in UP
2 arrested in connection with Bulandshahr topper’s death case in UP
Top US expert Fauci believes half an effective Covid-19 vaccine enough to control crisis
Top US expert Fauci believes half an effective Covid-19 vaccine enough to control crisis
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In