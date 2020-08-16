Soha Ali Khan shares photo from brother Saif Ali Khan’s birthday bash, says ‘You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me’

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 12:12 IST

Soha Ali Khan wished her elder brother, Saif Ali Khan, on his 50th birthday with a precious Instagram post. She shared a picture from his birthday party on Saturday night, which also featured her husband, Kunal Kemmu.

“Happy 50th birthday bhai!! You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me and remind me that the best does indeed, incredibly, lie ahead. #happybirthdaysaifalikhan @khemster2,” Soha captioned the picture, which featured her and Kunal standing on either side of Saif, as the three of them smiled for the camera.

Apart from Soha and Kunal, Saif’s birthday bash was also attended by Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak.

Recently, Saif and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, announced that they were expecting their second child together. They already have a three-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan. Sharing the news in a joint statement, the couple said, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

Soha had poked fun at Saif, who is set to become a father for the fourth time. Apart from Taimur, he has daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan with his ex-wife Amrita Singh.

Soha shared a picture of Saif striking a serious pose, with the words ‘The Quadfather’ (a play of the Hollywood classic The Godfather) hanging above it. “Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

On the work front, Saif has had three releases in 2020 so far. He played the antagonist in Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which he followed up with Jawaani Jaaneman. He was most recently seen in a guest appearance in Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, Dil Bechara.

