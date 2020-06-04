Siddhant Chaturvedi turns singer with new single Dhoop, fans call it ‘ray of hope and positivity we all need’

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 15:21 IST

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who burst on the Bollywood scene with a supporting role in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, has surprised fans with another talent. He has released a new single titled Dhoop, which has been sung by him. He has also written the lyrics of the song, which is all about finding the sunshine in these tough times.

“#DHOOP out now! @dawgeek @excelmovies. Put your Headphones and Sunglasses on, It’s a vibe,” he wrote.

Appreciation poured in from all quarters. Siddhant’s Inside Edge co-star Tanuj Virwani wrote, “love it ! Super well done ! Straight from the heart.” Sharvari Wagh, who will be seen with him in the upcoming Bunty Aur Babli sequel, commented, “Aag hi aag.”

Fans also showered love on the three-minute track. “The ray of hope and positivity, we all needed during the times of uncertainty. #Dhoop. Rise and Shine our MC Sher aka @siddhantchaturvedi,” on Instagram user wrote. Another commented, “@siddhantchaturvedi Siddhant your vocals and words. You raise the bar with everything you do.” Another wrote, “So sober and so soothing to hear! This is mesmerising.”

Siddhant’s love for poetry is no secret; he often shares his musings on social media. On Komal Nahta’s chat show, Siddhant opened up on his first-ever poem, which he wrote for a girl. However, she threw it away when she realised that it was heavily ‘inspired’ by English Romantic poet William Wordsworth.

“I wrote my first poem for a girl I liked. She read it and it was very much inspired by William Wordsworth’s Daffodils (I Wandered Lonely As A Cloud). She kind of figured it out and she was like, ‘Okay, you’re a copycat’ and she threw it away. That was my first,” he said.

Siddhant acted in web series Life Sahi Hai and Inside Edge before making his Bollywood debut with Gully Boy, in which he played a street rapper named MC Sher. Though it was a supporting role, his performance was praised and landed him plum projects like Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Shakun Batra’s next with Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone.

