Siddhant Chaturvedi gets poetic in lockdown: ‘That’s how I met your mother nature’

Siddhant Chaturvedi got poetic as he shared his notes on watching nature during the ongoing lockdown.

bollywood Updated: May 01, 2020 19:44 IST
Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared an interesting poem om Instagram.
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared a note for his future kids, that he may have in 2050. In the note, he wrote, “ME TO MY KIDS IN 2050. Year 2020, Was a war against an invisible force. Something we fought indoors. Something that took the Green out of our Banks, back to the forests and the shores. Kids... And That’s How I met your mother. And since then I’ve never been “bored in the house and I’m in the house bored. #MyNotes.”

Sharing the note, Siddhant wrote on Instagram, “How I met your mother... #MyNotes S I • #NatureMyBae V #Himym.”

 

Siddhant had recently shared a painting on Instagram on Earth Day and written, “Earth Day ka Arth samajh mein tab aya, Jab Canvas ke Zariye main thoda ghoom aya. #EarthDay #MyNotes | | #MyBrush.”

Siddhant acted in web series Life Sahi Hai and Inside Edge before bursting on the Bollywood scene with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, in which he played a street rapper named MC Sher. His performance received rave reviews and he was flooded with offers.

Also read: Alia Bhatt’s fans defend her against trolls for using phone at Rishi Kapoor’s funeral: ‘She was on video call with his daughter’

After Gully Boy, Siddhant signed Bunty Aur Babli 2, in which he will be seen alongside Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Sharvari Wagh. The sequel to the 2006 hit takes a time leap of a decade and will feature two pairs of the eponymous con artist duo - Saif and Rani, and Siddhant and Sharvari. Siddhant will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s next, alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. The film is a “domestic noir”, Deepika revealed in an earlier interview with Hindustan Times.

