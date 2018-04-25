Salman Khan meets CM Mufti in Kashmir, shoots for Race 3. See pics

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday for a two-day shoot schedule of his upcoming film Race 3. He met the state’s chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and pictures from his visit are flooding the internet.

The crew first reached Srinagar where they received a warm welcome from CM Mufti and spent an hour with her. Later, they travelled to Sonamarg and shot for the film.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, the action packed thriller is being produced jointly by Ramesh S. Taurani and Salman. Taurani shared a picture on Twitter and wrote, “We thank the Chief Minister Madam Mehbooba Mufti for welcoming us in Kashmir for the Final Lap of #Race3 with @BeingSalmanKhan #Race3InKashmir #Race3ThisEid”

Race 3 also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. Like most Salman hits, Race 3 is also scheduled to be released on Eid this year.

This is the second time Salman is shooting in Sonamarg - he shot for Kabir Khan’s hit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan in the picturesque hill station and spent a fortnight here.

Abbas-Mustan directed the first two iterations of Race and both films had Saif Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

