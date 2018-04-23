Salman Khan, alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur in one pic. It wasn’t meant for your eyes

Romanian actor-singer Iulia Vantur may not have admitted to being in a relationship with Bollywood star Salman Khan but that never keeps her away from the Tiger Zinda Hai star. However, the two are careful never to be photographed together, unless he is walking in front of her on the way to an event. That is why when a new picture of Salman and Iulia surfaced online, it went viral almost immediately. Eli reportedly shared the picture, only to delete it soon.

In the picture that is being widely circulated online, former Bigg Boss contestant Eli Avram is also seen and Salman is lovingly hugging both the girls in a protective manner. Not only is Salman pictured with Iulia, they are all smiling too. Now that is something we have seen only when Salman and Iulia are surrounded with his Khan-daan. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Eli posted the picture on social media but she also deleted it pretty soon.

While Eli Avram struck a chord with Salman on the sets of Bigg Boss 7, Iulia and he have been dating, allegedly, for two years now.

Talking about rumours around her relationship with Salman, Iulia had earlier said, “I never talk about [Salman Khan] because I usually keep my personal life for myself. I feel this is the only area one should keep sacred. Our work anyway gives us all the exposure, but what’s so intimate and private in your life, should be there only for you and your loved ones. That’s the reason I’ve not been speaking about it. There are things that are so precious that you want to protect them.”

“I’m grateful to Salman Khan; he supported me. I’m an outsider in the industry and was very confused after exiting the show. But he guided and helped me. He told me not to sign the first film I’m offered. The support he gave me during the show helped me a lot. As for the stories, the ones about him buying me a house and a car were false. My parents bought those things for me. I don’t pay attention to such stories; they don’t matter. Salman and I share a good friendship. It’s because of him that I have a fan following today,” Eli had said about Salman earlier.

