Salman Khan shares hilarious video about his ‘mami’, asks ‘she has lost the plot or is it just me’

Actor Salman Khan has shared yet another goofy video on Instagram and this time, it is about his ‘mami’. Salman, who is riding high on the success of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, is sad that his ‘mami’ got an English name and is now ‘parayi’.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Meri mami parayi ho gayi, she has lost the plot or is it just me (My aunt is not my own anymore).”Salman says in the video, “Toh ek meri mami hai, jab se uska naam English mai pada, naam Hindi ka the... Usne apna naam English mai convert kr diaa. Uske dimag kharab ho gaye aur price badh gaye. Mai apko meri mami se milwata hu... Edamame... Iska naam waps se Hindi mai leke aao (I had an aunt, ever since she got an English name she has lost the plot, she has got an attitude. I will introduce you to my aunt, her name is edamame, let’s give back her Hindi name).”

The 53-year-old actor is actually talking about a type of soy bean, known as edamame, called ‘bakla ki phali’ in Hindi. It is usually included in East Asian cuisine and it even eaten simply boiled as a snack, and also used in soups, apart from other dishes. Nutritionally, endmame is an excellent source of protein, iron, and calcium.

Recently, the Dabangg travelled back in time to share a video “the old fashioned way”. In the video, Salman, who is seen sporting a black t-shirt, is seen posting a letter after duly licking the envelope. The video, which currently has over 32,000 likes and over 2000 re-tweets on Twitter, was captioned: “Posting the old fashioned way...”

Also read: Taapsee Pannu on Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh: ‘Problem is not flawed characters, problem is when you glorify them’

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for brother Arbaaz Khan’s Dabaang 3 that also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Dimple Kapadia, Pramod Khanna, Mahie Gill, Sudeep and Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee. Later, he will begin work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah alongside Alia Bhatt.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 12:16 IST