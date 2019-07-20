Salman Khan brings former couples on Nach Baliye 9, says ‘Exes can be friends even after breakup, but it depends’

Actor Salman Khan is back on the small screen with the new season of dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. The actor is producing the show and co-hosted the opening episode with Maniesh Paul. The actor introduced five ‘jodis’ including a former couple but is yet to reveal the judges.

Salman has dropped hints about the two judges who will judge the dance performances this season. While he called one of the judges a noted filmmaker, he said the other judge is a popular actor. Rumours suggest Raveena Tandon will be seen as one of the judges on the show.

Salman Khan reveals the Judges of #NachBaliye9 tonight!

Can you guess who they are?

Find out on #NachBaliye9 Tonight at 8pm only on StarPlus and Hotstar :- https://t.co/i06fXI5Kf8@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/PQMaMlkqUJ — StarPlus (@StarPlus) July 20, 2019

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, known as one of the most popular television couples, opened the show on Friday with a romantic dance performance. Shivangi asked Salman the reason behind the new concept of bringing ex-partners together for the show. To this Salman replied, “If two people are not able to spend their lives together, you should be ok with everyone. If you could not make it in one field, you can come together and work together. A boy and a girl can be friends even after breakup, but it depends.”

#Kaira's most awaited performance left everybody awestruck and amazed.

For more amazing performances and Jodi reveals, watch #NachBaliye9, Every Sat-Sun at 8pm, only on StarPlus and Hotstar - https://t.co/i06fXI5Kf8@shivangijoshi10 @momo_mohsin pic.twitter.com/BI8r1Jfton — StarPlus (@StarPlus) July 20, 2019

The first couple to be introduced on the show were Shraddha Arya and Aalam Makkar, who have been in a long-distance relationship for six months. They were followed by wrestler Babita Phogat and fiance Vivek Suhag, who are the only couple from the field of sports to participate in the reality show.

Wrestler Babita Phogat will participate in Nach Baliye 9 with fiance Vivek Suhag.

Urvashi Dholakia and ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva were the first former couple to be introduced as part of the new concept. While introducing the two, Salman revealed that he, too, talks to his ex-girlfriends.

Among others couples who revealed their identities in the opening episode were Vindu Dara Singh and wife Dina Umarova and Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 16:06 IST