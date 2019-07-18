Malaika Arora says not involved with Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3: ‘Everyone involved with the project has moved on’

Actor-dancer Malaika Arora had one of her biggest hits with Salman Khan’s Dabangg, which featured her song Munni Badnam Hui. Recent reports have claimed that she may return with the third instalment of the cop franchise but Malaika has now said that she will not be a part of Dabangg 3.

A Times of India report quoted Malaika as saying, “No my dear, I am not involved with the film. Everyone involved with the project has moved on and I only wish each and everyone all the best for the venture.” She had also been involved with earlier films as a producer.

As per earlier reports, Malaika’s song will be recreated as Munna Badnam Hua and will feature Salman dancing to the peppy number that will be shot for the part where his character, Chulbul Pandey, attends college.

She further told the English daily that she plans to produce a short film: “I would definitely want to produce some really good content in my company. The kind of content you see across platforms, in films and otherwise, is so promising. I might actually produce a short film or something but nothing immediately. A lot of ideas have come my way and I am just taking my time to green light one or some of them. Actually, this is the best time of my life. For any woman today, life actually begins post 40. It’s an age in which a woman was once considered oh-so-redundant. Today, she’s a lot freer in that same age window.”

Produced by Arbaaz Khan, Dabangg 3 is being directed by Prabhudheva and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Dimple Kapadia, Arbaaz, Mahie Gill, Sudeep. It also stars Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee as Salman’s young lover from his college days. Sonakshi and Abraaz reprise their roles of Salman’s onscreen wife and brother respectively in the upcoming film. Dimple also returns as his mother while Mahie Gill plays Arbaaz’s wife.

