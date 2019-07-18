The Kapil Sharma Show: Sidharth Malhotra wants to kidnap Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur. Here’s why

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is gearing up for the release of Jabariya Jodi, has reportedly confessed that he flunked his ninth grade due to girls. The actor was speaking during his visit to the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show.

A Mumbai Mirror report claimed that the show’s host Kapil Sharma said Sidharth flunked his ninth grade due to girls and the actor added, “Yes, my attention was diverted by girls. But this (the failure) turned out to be a positive thing in my life as I was eventually moved to a co-ed school where I learned better. And I passed my 10th and 11th standard with good grades.”

Sidharth was on the show alongside his co-star Parineeti Chopra. Their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi is about Pakadwa vivah, a practice rampant in Bihar where the groom is kidnapped and forced to marry, in a bid to avoid dowry. Asked if she would like to kidnap someone in real life, Parineeti said, “Saif Ali Khan… I have even told Kareena Kapoor how much I admire Saif.” Sidharth, on the other hand said he would kidnap Saif’s youngest son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

During their interaction, the actors were also asked to equate celebs with gadgets and Parineeti said Sidharth is a smartphone for her while she called Ranbir Kapoor an air conditioner as he is always cool. She said Varun Dhawan would be a battery as he is so charged up and Ranveer Singh is a corn popping machine.

Jabariya Jodi, produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shaailesh R Singh, is slated to hit the theatres on August 2. The film brings Sidharth and Parineeti together for the second time after Hasee Toh Phasee.

