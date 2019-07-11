Jabariya Jodi song Zilla Hilela: Sidharth Malhotra shakes up districts with Elli Avram. Watch here

The second song for Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Jabariya Jodi is out and it’s just another remix of a fairly recent dance number. Titled Zilla Hilela, the song is picturised on Sidharth and Elli Avram.

The song opens with Sidharth, a local goon eyeing Elli as she dances in the streets. The two join forces to stop the traffic and launch into a full blown dance party. Like all ‘special dance numbers’ ever, the song is full of zoomed-in shots of the woman’s waist and heaving chest, mixed with some obnoxious lyrics, such as shaking up whole districts with one’s ‘kamariya.’

The man behind all recent remixes, Tanishk Baghchi is the composer of the songs. It is sung by Raja Hasan, Dev Negi, Pravesh Mallick and Monali Thakur.

Previously, the film’s song Khadke Glassy was released, which was also a remix of Punjabi hit by Ashok Mastie and Yo Yo Honey Singh. The 2.38-minute-long video featured Sidharth and Parineeti celebrating the festival of Holi. The two can be seen drinking what seems to be Bhang, a traditional drink that is served during Holi and dancing their hearts out.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shaailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is set to hit the theatres on August 2, 2019. This is the second time that the two actors will be seen sharing screen space after having worked together in Hasee Toh Phasee.

