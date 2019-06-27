Salman Khan trolled for zigzag cycling on Mumbai streets, Mumbai Police tagged to take action. Watch

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been sharing videos and pictures of late and on Wednesday, he posted a video of himself cycling on the streets of Mumbai. While fans were impressed with his fitness and style even at 53, a few users also pointed out that he was breaking traffic rules as he changed lanes quickly while cycling in the video.

Sharing the video, Salman wrote, “Time flies v fast. . Learn how to appreciate it.” While one user asked the actor to be careful, another reminded everyone that ‘Bhai and rules do not go together.” Users even tagged the Mumbai Police in a reply to the post. One user wrote, “Helmet @MumbaiPolice @mtptraffic”.

Time flies v fast. . Learn how to appreciate it pic.twitter.com/cpcrF2YDVf — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 26, 2019

The actor has been sharing videos from his workout sessions of late.In one of his recent videos, Salman was seen doing bench press even as two of his security guards sat on the machine. “After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realised how secure dey r wid me .. ha ha,” he had captioned the video. He also shared a video that showed him doing a perfect flip before plunging into a swimming pool and had the internet go crazy over his fitness.

After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realised how secure dey r wid me .. ha ha pic.twitter.com/DVAG0dbjzy — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 17, 2019

Salman is currently celebrating the box office success of his last release, Bharat, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features Katrina Kaif. The film has crossed Rs 200 crore in domestic markets alone.

On the work front, Salman has completed portions of the third film in his hit cop series, Dabangg, and will soon begin shooting for the rest of the film that also stars Sudeep and Sonakshi Sinha. After Dabangg 3, Salman will begin shooting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah in which he plays businessman in his 40s. Inshallah brings Alia Bhatt and Salman together onscreen for the first time and the Raazi star will play a young aspiring actor in the movie. Slated for an Eid 2020 release, Inshallah is a love story.

