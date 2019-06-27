Kabir Singh box office day 6: Shahid Kapoor earns estimated Rs 120 cr, may face challenge from Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s latest outing Kabir Singh is continuing its dream run at the domestic ticket windows, collecting an estimated Rs 16 crore on the sixth day of the release. Directed by Sandeep Vanga, Kabir Singh also stars Kiara Advani.

According to a Boxofficeindia report, Kabir Singh earned Rs 16 crore on Wednesday, making a total of Rs 120 crore in six days of the film’s release. Despite being panned for the misogyny and toxic masculinity in the film, Kabir Singh is on a record breaking spree at the domestic ticket windows.

Offering a comparison of how long Kabir Singh took to cross the Rs 100-crore-mark, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote that Kabir Singh accomplished the feat faster than Akshay Kumar’s Kesari (7 days), Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy (8 days) and the ensemble comedy Total Dhamaal (9 days). Only one movie crossed the mark quicker: Salman Khan’s Bharat (4 days), but in over 1000 more theatres than Kabir Singh. He also tweeted, “The overwhelming success of Kabir Singh has left the industry shocked and stunned. All calculations have gone for a toss.”

#KabirSingh versus the biggies... Days taken to reach ₹ 💯 cr... 2019 releases [screen count in brackets]...

⭐️ #Bharat: Day 4 [4700]

⭐️ #KabirSingh: Day 5 [3123]

⭐️ #Kesari: Day 7 [3600]

⭐️ #GullyBoy: Day 8 [3350]

⭐️ #TotalDhamaal: Day 9 [3700]

Nett BOC. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2019

#KabirSingh cruises past ₹ 💯 cr... Shahid Kapoor scores his first *solo* century... Extraordinary trending on weekdays... Eyes ₹ 130 cr+ total in Week 1... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr. Total: ₹ 104.90 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2019

Despite the harsh reviews, the audiences have remained unaffected and have been showering the film with all their love at the ticket windows. Kabir Singh — a remake of the 2017 Telugu hit Arjun Reddy – has broken quite a few records ever since its release on June 21. With an opening of Rs 20 crore, it not only became Shahid’s biggest opener and the top non-holiday opener of 2019, but also made it to the top Sunday numbers of the year. Toppling Salman Khan’s Bharat by Rs 2 crore, the film made Rs 28 crore.

Taran also noted that Kabir Singh’s success has defied several setbacks — despite no hike in ticket prices (normal among the bigger releases), a non-holiday release and massive criticism. The previous best was Sultan, which made Rs 15 crore on Monday in 2016. Kabir Singh collections rose over the weekend and have maintained a steady flow even on weekdays. It earned Rs 22 crore on Saturday and Rs 27.7 crore on Sunday. With Rs 16 crore on Monday and Rs 16.5 crore on Tuesday, the film has been performing remarkably well.

The film is likely to face major competition Friday onwards since Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurrana is set to hit theatres. Article 15 was recently screened for a select few and the film has been receiving rave reviews.

