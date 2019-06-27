Ishaan Khatter defends Kabir Singh on misogyny charge, calls brother Shahid Kapoor ‘gem of a human being, actor par excellence’

When actor Ishaan Khatter shared a post appreciating his half-brother and actor Shahid Kapoor and his latest film Kabir Singh, internet users were quick to point out the misogyny in the film. Ishaan did not shy away from the criticism and decided to give it back on Shahid’s behalf.

Reacting to Ishaan’s post in which he congratulated Shahid for playing a damaged character while being a loving person in real life, a fan wrote, “Sweet justification to misogyny, naice, very naice.”

Ishaan was quick to respond and wrote, “No, actually it is quite the opposite. It’s an appreciation post for a gem of a human being and an actor par excellence. As for your read *on the film*, it is cinema. Everybody should have an opinion. I don’t agree with yours. But that’s a conversation for another day. enjoy your day.”

Ishaan had shared two pictures of Shahid from the film and said his brother has always been a “shining example of a human being” for him. “As happy as can be for my big brother today who’s always been a shining example of a human being for me. Not a doubt in the world that you deserve the smashing success but it continues to baffle me how you were able to play one of the most complex, lost and damaged characters with such perfection while returning home to being the most centered, loving and responsible family man I know. Thank you for showing me what it means to be a responsible son, father, husband and brother always AND for knocking me out with your performance in and as #KabirSingh.”

Despite facing backlash on social media, Kabir Singh has managed to become Shahid’s first solo film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark and has emerged as the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the box office. The film is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, Kabir Singh revolves around a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction by consuming drugs and alcohol after he is unable to marry the love of his life Preeti (played by Kiara Advani).

Ishaan, who made his debut with Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds, was last seen alongside debutante Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 09:20 IST