Sara Ali Khan shares throwback video before weight loss transformation, fans say ‘you were cute then too’. Watch

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 11:38 IST

Sara Ali Khan always keeps her millions of followers on social media updated and entertained with her funny antics. The actor has now shared a throwback video of a prank that she played with her friends during a flight, much before her weight loss transformation.

She captioned the video on Instagram, “Presenting Sara ka Sara Sara. Let’s make ‘light’ of what it was... Let’s also make it lighter than what it was. Video and transformation credit: @namratapurohit.” She seems to be the only one awake during the flight as her friends are seen taking a nap while sitting besides her. The actor also makes funny faces as she shoots the video. The video has the song Sar Jo Tera Chakraye playing in the background.

While many hailed the prankster in Sara, there were also those who appreciated her for her massive transformation. Namrata responded to the post, “I think you’re my favourite Cartoon.” One of Sara’s friends wrote, “Hahahahahaha you are a full nuttttt.” Many fans went on to call her “cutest human” and “too cute”. A fan also wrote, “u were cute at that time too.”

Admiring her, a fan wrote on her post, “What a transformation it is sara..keep the hard work going..lots of love.” Another commented, “Aww u r too cute inner beauty is very important and u have that. Size doesn’t matter.”

Sara has earlier spoken about her struggles with PCOD (Polycystic ovary syndrome) that led to her excessive weight gain. The actor lost weight before making her silver screen debut with 2018 film, Kedarnath.

Sharing her weight loss journey, the actor had told in an interview to BBC, “Jahaan aapko pizza milta hain, wahin aapko protein milta hain. Jahaan pe chocolate milta hain, wahin aapko salad milta hain. That was it. So, I lost all the weight that I had gained there and lots more by working out and maintaining a disciplined life.”

Sara is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, it is set to hit theatres on Valentine’s Day, February 14. She will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the film, which is set in two separate time zones.

