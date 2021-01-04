e-paper
Screenwriters Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma tie the knot, Taapsee Pannu offers blessings. See wedding pics

Screenwriters Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma have tied the knot. See pictures from their wedding here.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 19:01 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma have tied the knot.
Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma have tied the knot.
         

Bollywood screenwriters Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma have tied the knot. Kanika made the announcement in an Instagram post on Monday.

“Here is to #2021. #newbeginnings #himanshusharma,” she wrote in her post, which had two images from the couple’s wedding ceremony, which did not reveal their faces. Atika Chohan, her co-writer on Guilty, congratulated them in the comments section. “Congratulations Kanika. Wish you both Happiness forever,” wrote another person. Actor Taapsee Pannu, who will star in the Kanika-penned Rashmi Rocket, dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

 
 

Kanika is known for having written films such as Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath and Judgementall Hai Kya, while Himanshu is known for his collaborations with director Aanand L Rai. He was worked on films such as Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Zero, and the filmmaker’s upcoming Atrangi Re.

 

Kanika had announced their engagement in a December 14 Instagram post. Sharing pictures from the ceremony, she’d written, “#Famjam and more.. with #himanshusharma,” followed by a heart emoji. Talking about their engagement, Himanshu told Pinkvilla, “After being in a relationship for a while now.. we are happy to announce we are engaged and getting married soon. Looking forward to a happy and great life ahead.”

Also read: Manmarziyaan writer Kanika Dhillon and Raanjhanaa writer Himanshu Sharma are engaged. See pics

Kanika and Himanshu had been dating for a year before getting engaged. While she divorced filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi last year, Himanshu is the ex-boyfriend of actor Swara Bhasker.

