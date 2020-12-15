e-paper
Manmarziyaan writer Kanika Dhillon and Raanjhanaa writer Himanshu Sharma are engaged. See pics

Manmarziyaan writer Kanika Dhillon and Raanjhanaa writer Himanshu Sharma are engaged. See pics

Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma are engaged and will soon tie the knot. Kanika shared pictures from the engagement ceremony, which happened in November, on Instagram.

bollywood Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 07:13 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Manmarziyaan and Judgementall Hai Kya writer Kanika Dhillon is all set to get married. She will soon tie the knot with Himanshu Sharma, who is also a writer.

Kanika took to Instagram to share pictures from her engagement ceremony which seemed to have happened in November. She looked radiant in a yellow suit and bright red bangles. Meanwhile, Himanshu was seen in a baby blue kurta pyjama and a white vest.

 

Sharing the photos, Kanika wrote, “#Famjam and more .. with #himanshusharma.” The photos also showed the couple with their parents and Kanika’s sister.

Earlier on December 4, Kanika had shared a photo with her in a car. They were wearing the same outfits as they are in the engagement pictures. However, Kanika had not revealed the real story behind those photos. Talking about their engagement, Himanshu told Pinkvilla, “After being in a relationship for a while now.. we are happy to announce we are engaged and getting married soon. Looking forward to a happy and great life ahead.”

Kanika and Himanshu had been dating for a year before getting engaged. While she divorced filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi last year, Himanshu is the ex-boyfriend of actor Swara Bhasker.

Himanshu is known for writing films such as Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. He even won the National Award for the latter in 2016. His next project is Akshay Kumar’s Atrangi Re. Kanika is known for her work in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan, Netflix movie Guilty and Judgementall Hai Kya.

