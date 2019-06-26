Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 27 years in Bollywood by recreating his debut Deewana’s iconic bike scene

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has completed 27 years in the industry and with fans congratulating him on Tuesday, he decided to thank fans with a video which reminds them of his debut - Deewana. The actor, who made his debut with Rishi Kapoor-Divya Bharti-starrer Deewana in 1992, has shared an interesting video on Twitter . The film was a huge success at the box office and also won him the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award for his performance.

Basking in the success of his film, the actor has travelled miles by beginning the career in acting with theatre in Delhi where he grew up, before he moved to television with shows like Fauji and Circus, and eventually into the universe of films. Celebrating the day, the 53-year-old actor uploaded a small video on his Twitter handle, where he can be seen riding a bike on the famous 90s track Koi Na Koi Chahiye of his first film and later thanked his fans for 27 years in Indian cinema which is “exactly half the life” of the actor. In the video, King Khan said, “I have been trying to entertain my fans and many times I have succeeded and many times I have failed. Thank you all for bearing with me.”

Thank you for the awesome 27 years everybody and Thank you Sharad for the bikes! pic.twitter.com/UMg6k78C06 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2019

Over the span of his journey in the film fraternity, he scored unprecedented success with films like Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Chak De! India, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein and many more in which he showcased his range as an actor and every time raised the acting bar.

Also read: Kabir Singh box office collection day 5: Shahid Kapoor’s film set to enter Rs 100 cr club, is a superhit

Over the last few years, the actor was featured in projects like Zero where he played a vertically challenged man. Earlier in May, the actor appeared as the special guest on David Letterman’s upcoming season of his Netflix talk show. Fans of the actor sent sending their love and tributes from all across the globe, making #27GoldenYearsOfSRK trending on the Internet.The actor tied the knot with Gauri Chibber in 1991 and is a proud dad to three children-- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 09:42 IST