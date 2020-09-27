e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares two stunning new selfies. See here

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares two stunning new selfies. See here

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has shared new selfies on Instagram. While one shows her in a brand new hoodie gifted by a friend, another shows her impressive makeup skills.

bollywood Updated: Sep 27, 2020 10:17 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Suhana Khan shares fresh new selfies.
Suhana Khan shares fresh new selfies.
         

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan took to Instagram late Saturday night to share two fresh selfies. One of the photos shows her in a cool new sweatshirt while another shows off her makeup skills.

Suhana shared the photos on Instagram Stories. In the first picture, she is taking a mirror selfie, thanking her friend for her new hoodie. “So cute,” she wrote with the picture. The second photo is also a selfie and it shows Suhana’s perfect cat-eye eyeliner.

Suhana often shares her selfies and pictures from at-home photoshoots on Instagram. Recently, she shared some throwback pictures with her school friends, saying that she misses them. The photo shows Suhana with her two friends, sitting in what looks like a dorm room. “Missingg,” she captioned her post.

 
 

She had also earlier shared pictures of her day out at the beach. In the photos, she was seen in a white and black dress, posing on some large rocks. Another photo showed her posing next to some tall palm trees.

Suhana is back in Mumbai with her family from her college in New York ever since the coronavirus lockdown was announced in March. She celebrated her birthday at home and even did an at-home shoot at her terrace. She was enrolled in a film studies course at the New York University and graduated high school from Ardingly College in London.

Also read: Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay posts pic from their wedding after domestic violence controversy

Suhana wants to be an actor like her father. Shah Rukh’s elder son Aryan is also enrolled with a filmmaking course at University of Southern California. Shah Rukh, however, has decreed that all his kids need to finish their studies before they are allowed to pursue a career in film.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

top news
Live: PM Modi’s address on 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme begins
Live: PM Modi’s address on 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme begins
Jaswant Singh, founding member of the BJP and former Union minister, passes away
Jaswant Singh, founding member of the BJP and former Union minister, passes away
With tweet on Covid-19 vaccine, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM’s ‘Mann ki Baat’
With tweet on Covid-19 vaccine, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM’s ‘Mann ki Baat’
India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 6 million mark, death toll at 94,503
India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 6 million mark, death toll at 94,503
Jaswant Singh: Army officer to ex-PM Vajpayee’s trusted troubleshooter
Jaswant Singh: Army officer to ex-PM Vajpayee’s trusted troubleshooter
SAD quits NDA: How farm bills ended friendship between oldest allies
SAD quits NDA: How farm bills ended friendship between oldest allies
West Bengal allows cinema halls to operate from Oct 1
West Bengal allows cinema halls to operate from Oct 1
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In