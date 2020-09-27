e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay posts pic from their wedding after domestic violence controversy

Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay posts pic from their wedding after domestic violence controversy

Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay has posted a picture from their wedding. He had been arrested earlier this month over charges of assault and molestation against her during their vacation in Goa.

bollywood Updated: Sep 27, 2020 09:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay got married in September this year.
Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay got married in September this year.
         

Actor Poonam Pandey hit the headlines in early September after her surprise wedding with Sam Bombay. Later that month, she filed a complaint of assault against Sam in Goa. However, Sam has now shared a happy picture from their wedding.

The picture is from their wedding and does not have a caption. Both are dressed in wedding finery.

 

Sam was arrested on Tuesday in Goa after she filed a complaint claiming he had molested, threatened and assaulted her, police said. The incident happened in Canacona village in south Goa where Pandey is currently shooting for a film, said an official.

“Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her, and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested,” Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station said.

Speaking to Spotboye, Poonam hinted that she may withdraw her case against Sam but also mentioned how badly she was beaten up. She was quoted as saying, “I got beaten up very badly this time, it was a half murder. I don’t know for how many days I was in the hospital.”

“Because he is just crying in front of me and I really don’t know what to do? Every time he just beat me up and later starts crying saying sorry. This time also he did the same and promised it will not happen again and I will treat you good. But this is something he keeps doing always. Because of him I got a brain haemorrhage,” she added.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh tweet condolences
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh tweet condolences
SAD quits NDA: How farm bills ended friendship between oldest allies
SAD quits NDA: How farm bills ended friendship between oldest allies
10th al Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
10th al Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
Jaswant Singh: A gentleman politician and Vajpayee’s globetrotting trouble-shooter
Jaswant Singh: A gentleman politician and Vajpayee’s globetrotting trouble-shooter
PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
Donald Trump picks Amy Coney Barrett to fill vacancy at US Supreme Court
Donald Trump picks Amy Coney Barrett to fill vacancy at US Supreme Court
Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘Destination North East-2020’ event today
Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘Destination North East-2020’ event today
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In