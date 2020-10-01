e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan’s fans go gaga over his lockdown hair, spot son Aryan and wife Gauri at KKR vs RR IPL match. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan's fans go gaga over his lockdown hair, spot son Aryan and wife Gauri at KKR vs RR IPL match. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans went gaga over his lockdown hairstyle, which he debuted at Wednesday’s IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. His wife Gauri and son Aryan were also in the stands. See pictures.

bollywood Updated: Oct 01, 2020 10:11 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Shah Rukh Khan watches the KKR vs RR IPL match with son Aryan.
Shah Rukh Khan watches the KKR vs RR IPL match with son Aryan.
         

Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan and wife Gauri were spotted in the stands at Wednesday’s IPL match between the actor’s Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. Shah Rukh was sporting lockdown hair, as he cheered his team on from the sidelines.

Pictures of the actor, wearing a mask, a purple cap, and a white shirt emblazoned with the KKR logo, were shared online. Aryan was wearing a purple KKR top, while Gauri was spotted wearing white. The match took place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and concluded with KKR winning by 37 runs.

Fans of the actor flocked to social media to share his images, and praise his new look. Shah Rukh has been quarantining with his family in Mumbai, during and after the coronavirus lockdown.

 
 

In a recent interview, Gauri said that during the lockdown, Shah Rukh cooked ‘ghar ka khana’ for the family. “During this lockdown, we were initially scared to even order any food from outside. So ‘ghar ka khana’ is made by Shah Rukh himself and we are enjoying it. He loves cooking and I enjoy eating,” she told NDTV.

She also provided an update about her kids. Aryan has completed his filmmaking course at the University of Southern California. Suhana is taking online classes at the University of New York, where she is also studying filmmaking. “AbRam is back to school.. something very new. It was initially quite hard on the kids..at his age. But he is coping well. Spending a lot of time with the family and all of us together,” she said.

Also read: Gauri Khan says Shah Rukh Khan cooked for family during lockdown: ‘We were scared to even order any food from outside’

Shah Rukh, who hasn’t appeared in a film since 2018’s Zero, participated in the iForIndia charity drive during the lockdown, where he appeared with AbRam and performed a special, motivational song for his fans.

