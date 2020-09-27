e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Gauri Khan says Shah Rukh Khan cooked for family during lockdown: ‘We were scared to even order any food from outside’

Gauri Khan says Shah Rukh Khan cooked for family during lockdown: ‘We were scared to even order any food from outside’

Gauri Khan has said in an interview that Shah Rukh Khan took over kitchen duties and cooked for his family during the lockdown period. The actor is apparently a big fan of cooking, as was evident from his episode of David Letterman’s show, My Next Guest.

bollywood Updated: Sep 27, 2020 11:37 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gauri Khan has revealed what the whole family has been up to during the lockdown.
Gauri Khan has revealed what the whole family has been up to during the lockdown.
         

Interior designer Gauri Khan says that actor husband Shah Rukh Khan took on cooking duties during the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year. Gauri said that as the family was too scared to order outside, Shah Rukh rose to the occasion and cooked scrumptious dishes for the family.

Gauri and Shah Rukh have been living with their kids--Aryan, Suhana and AbRam--in their Mumbai home, Mannat, ever since the older kids returned from US in March due to the pandemic. She said that while Shah Rukh loves to cook, she enjoys eating.

“During this lockdown, we were initially scared to even order any food from outside. So ‘ghar ka khana’ is made by Shah Rukh himself and we are enjoying it. He loves cooking and I enjoy eating,” she said in an interview to NDTV.

Also read: Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay posts pic from their wedding after domestic violence controversy

Speaking about her children, Gauri gave details about what each of them is up to these days. Aryan has finished his filmmaking course at the University of Southern California and is not taking a break, watching a tonne of movies at home. Sushana’s online classes at the University of New York are keeping her busy. “AbRam is back to school.. something very new. It was initially quite hard on the kids..at his age. But he is coping well. Spending a lot of time with the family and all of us together,” she added.

Shah Rukh was spotted filming a few PSA videos and commercials from his house during the lockdown. He was also a part of the iForIndia concert, for which he sang a song with son AbRam.

He was last seen in 2018’s Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film was a major flop and the actor has since not signed or announced his next movie.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi focuses on storytelling; hails passage of farm bills
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi focuses on storytelling; hails passage of farm bills
Jaswant Singh, founding member of the BJP and former Union minister, passes away
Jaswant Singh, founding member of the BJP and former Union minister, passes away
China gives ‘unproven’ vaccine to thousands under ‘secrecy’ pact
China gives ‘unproven’ vaccine to thousands under ‘secrecy’ pact
Highlights: ‘India has a glorious tradition of storytelling’, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Highlights: ‘India has a glorious tradition of storytelling’, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Samajwadi Party banking on past record as it readies for UP bypolls
Samajwadi Party banking on past record as it readies for UP bypolls
‘Perfect boss and mentor’: Omar Abdullah condoles demise of Jaswant Singh
‘Perfect boss and mentor’: Omar Abdullah condoles demise of Jaswant Singh
Jaswant Singh: Army officer to ex-PM Vajpayee’s trusted troubleshooter
Jaswant Singh: Army officer to ex-PM Vajpayee’s trusted troubleshooter
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In