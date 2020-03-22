e-paper
Shah Rukh Khan shares advice on Covid-19 prevention with help from his movie scenes in hilarious video. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan shares advice on Covid-19 prevention with help from his movie scenes in hilarious video. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan has shared an informative and funny video about the prevention of coronavirus.

bollywood Updated: Mar 22, 2020 19:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan doesn't want his fans to be misinformed.
Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t want his fans to be misinformed.
         

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has found a fun and hilarious way to teach Indians the right hygiene habits to fight the coronavirus pandemic. He took help from his own movie scenes to get the message across.

“InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheer... Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today - Extremely Grateful. Thx!,” he wrote in his tweet on Sunday.

 

In the video, Shah Rukh is seen looking like a Rastafarian singer in his dark sunglasses, denim jacket, long hair swept inside a beanie. He begins by telling his fans how the lockdown may be a good opportunity to pick up hobbies you always wanted to but never had the time. He, himself picks up a guitar but clumsily drops it.

He tells viewers what are the symptoms of Covid-19. He took help from scenes of films such as Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Chennai Express and others. He even illustrated the kind of masks people should not buy--the kind he wore in Baazigar or Badshah.

Also read: Kanika Kapoor gets strong answer from hospital: ‘Stop throwing tantrums like a star, behave like a patient’

At the end of his message, he played the tune of Deep Purple’s Smoke on the Water. Looks like Shah Rukh has indeed pick up a hobby.

Shah Rukh had shared a video on Friday as well. In it, urged fans to stay indoors and follow precautionary measures.

