‘Shah Rukh wouldn’t need to do such stunts any longer’: Mumbai Police’s tweet recasts Main Hoon Na in Covid-19 times

bollywood

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 10:41 IST

The Twitter account of Mumbai Police posted yet another tweet with a Bollywood reference while offering advice to observe safety measures in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. After a hilarious tweet about the recent horror comedy Stree, the account used a reference from yet another Hindi film.

Sharing a clip from Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoona Na, Mumbai Police wrote on Twitter, “@iamsrk wouldn’t need to do such stunts any longer - Mask Hai Na!” The clip is from the scene where Shah Rukh as Ram Prasad Sharma makes a brilliant dive to save himself from the spit attack from college professor Professor Rasai, essayed by Satish Shah .

.@iamsrk wouldn’t need to do such stunts any longer - Mask Hai Na! pic.twitter.com/8lHfCtJgye — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 12, 2020

The Twitter account of Mumbai Police has quite a fan following, thanks to the populist, quirky and witty tweets it always shares online. With the ongoing crisis, almost all the tweets by the department are reminders for people to practice the various preventative procedures which are the necessity of the time. A recent tweet by Mumbai Police reminded people to keep off streets and it had a meme inspired from a popular dialogue of Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer film Stree. Giving a twist to the iconic “O stree, kal aana” dialogue, they tweeted:

Just a few days ago, Press Information Bureau (PIB)’s Mumbai branch gave a funny twist to the famous dialogue from Don, ‘Don Ko Pakadna Mushkil Hi Nahi, Namumkin Hai’. Sharing a meme, the Twitter handle of the PIB Mumbai wrote in Hindi: “Don ka intezaar toh 11 mulkon ki police kar rahi hai, par don is #StayingHome (Police of 11 nations is waiting for Don, but Don is #StayingHome).” The meme shows a collage of Amitabh as the original Don, Shah Rukh Khan in his Don avatar and Sacred Games’ Constable Katekar (played by Jitendra Joshi).

While the iconic dialogue ‘Don ko pakadhna mushkil hi nahin, naa mumkeen hai’ is embossed with the pictures of the two stars, the text alongside Katekar’s photo read: “Aasaan hai sab, dono aajkal idharich hain... Mumbai mein APNE APNE GHAR PE (It’s easy sir, these days both are here in Mumbai, in their respective homes)”.

