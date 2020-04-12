Neha Dhupia on Roadies controversy: ‘Small chunk of what I said was highlighted, in no circumstances is domestic violence okay’

bollywood

Actor and chat show host Neha Dhupia faced a barrage of attack from trolls when she spoke about adultery and violence against women on an episode of Roadies Revolution. Speaking about it, in a new interview to Bollywood Hungama, the actor said a small chunk of her comment was highlighted.

She was quoted as saying: “I love every bit of being on the show. It comes with its own reputation but this year the show is called Roadies Revolution where you are trying to make a big difference through it. Sometimes, in the light of doing television which is reality, a lot of things are said because you feel strongly about it and there was one such incident. Unfortunately, a small chunk of what I said was kind of highlighted, whereas what I was trying to imply was the fact that under no circumstances is domestic violence, okay and therefore I think only half of it was picked up and I was trolled extensively for it as I am still being. Honestly, whatever I had to say I took time and put it out in a statement and I still stand by it.” Neha had said that while adultery was a moral issue, equally applicable to a male or a female, physical violence against a woman is an absolute no.

While Neha was trolled mercilessly, many of her colleagues from the film industry came out in support of her. Explaining further, she said: “To be able to be in a position you put what you feel very strongly about with the best intention in mind. I thought the right thing would be to give my stand and my side out. And to have so many people come out in support. Clearly, I come from a place which is in agreement with a lot of people.”

So vicious was the trolling that in mid-March, Neha had to issue a statement, when her father and family members came under attack. Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “Roadies is a show that I have been a part of for five years and enjoyed every bit of it. It takes me all over India and gives me the opportunity to team up with absolute rock stars from all parts of the country. What I do not like or accept is what is happening for more than two weeks now! Recently during one of the episodes that aired, I took a stand against violence.”

“A guy talked about his partner who cheated on him (allegedly) and in retaliation, he hit her by his own admission. What the girl did is a choice she made which is a moral choice regardless of someone, man or woman... adultery is a moral choice. Cheating is not something I stand for, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same... but what I do stand for is women’s safety,” she had continued.

A number of celebrities including Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza and Ayushmann Khurrana had spoken in Neha’s defence.

