Shilpa Shetty shares photo of Samisha’s hand and foot castings, says ‘can’t believe she was so tiny’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 17:36 IST

Shilpa Shetty, sharing a photo of her daughter Samisha’s framed hand and foot castings, remarked that she is growing up fast. The little one, who was born through surrogacy in February this year, is seven months old now.

Taking to Instagram stories, Shilpa wrote, “Thank you sooooo much @bhavnajasra for this memorable piece that I will cherish for life. Jr SSK was seven days old when you came and took her impressions. Now she has completed seven months. Can’t believe she was so tiny!”

Shilpa and her husband, Raj Kundra, welcomed Samisha on February 15. She shared the happy news on Instagram and wrote, “Our prayers have been answered with a miracle… With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, Samisha Shetty Kundra.”

In the post, Shilpa also explained the meaning of her daughter’s name. “‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is ‘to have’, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for ‘someone like God’. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family,” she wrote.

Also read | Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares heartfelt note for mom Sutapa Sikdar: ‘Nothing left for me to live now but you and Ayaan’

Last month, as Samisha turned six months old, Shilpa shared a heartfelt note on Instagram. “One moment they are so tiny, your arms seem too big for them... you blink and they’ve outgrown it! As our little angel Samisha turns 6 months old today, she’s started turning onto her tummy... signs of being ‘independent’ already. Soon, she’ll be sitting up, crawling, and then... my workouts will mainly comprise of running behind her. We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it, but for now, I’m loving this time with her. Watching her grow, crossing new milestones every day is a complete blessing and I’m not complaining one bit. Happy 1/2 birthday, our Angel,” she wrote.

Shilpa, who was last seen on the big screen in Anil Sharma’s Apne in 2007, is set to make her acting comeback with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. The film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She has also signed Priyadarshan’s comedy Hungama 2, alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash.

Follow @htshowbiz for more