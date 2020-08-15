e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty celebrates as daughter Samisha turns 6 months old, jokes her workouts would be about ‘running behind her’

Shilpa Shetty celebrates as daughter Samisha turns 6 months old, jokes her workouts would be about ‘running behind her’

Shilpa Shetty has shared a new video while celebrating the completion of her daughter Samisha’s first six months.

bollywood Updated: Aug 15, 2020 16:45 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their second child on February 15 this year.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their second child on February 15 this year.
         

Actor Shilpa Shetty has shared a new video of her daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra as she turned six months old on Saturday. She not only shared a cute video of her daughter turning on her belly for the first time, Shilpa also joked about how her workouts would soon be about running behind her daughter.

She wrote: “One moment they are so tiny, your arms seem too big for them... you blink and they’ve outgrown it! As our little angel Samisha turns 6 months old today she’s started turning onto her tummy... signs of being ‘independent’ already Soon, she’ll be sitting up, crawling, and then... my workouts will mainly comprise of running behind her We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it, but for now, I’m loving this time with her. Watching her grow, crossing new milestones every day is a complete blessing and I’m not complaining one bit. Happy 1/2 birthday, our Angel.”

 

View this post on Instagram

One moment they are so tiny, your arms seem too big for them... you blink and they’ve outgrown it! As our little angel 🧿Samisha🧿 turns 6 months old today😍 🥳she’s started turning onto her tummy... signs of being ‘independent’ already😅 Soon, she’ll be sitting up, crawling, and then... my workouts will mainly comprise of running behind her 😂😂 We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it, but for now, I’m loving this time with her. Watching her grow, crossing new milestones every day is a complete blessing and I’m not complaining one bit. Happy 1/2 birthday, our Angel ❤️🧿❤️ . . . . . #SamishaShettyKundra #6monthsold #daughter #blessed #gratitude #family #milestone #love

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

Also read: Ankita Lokhande slams reports saying Sushant Singh Rajput paid her EMIs, his sister Shweta hails her as ‘an independent woman’

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, she had shared a post talking about her daughter’s first rakhi celebration. “Today and this moment is sooo special for us all, as Viaan-Raj and Samisha celebrate their first Rakhshabandhan . They say, ‘our siblings are our first best friends’, right here is the beginning of a ‘forever’ kinda friendship. Viaan-Raj has always wanted and prayed for a lil sister - and his dream and ours has come true,making today extra special. I’m glad that they will always have each other to fall back on... someone to love unconditionally, talk to , crib about, yet be fiercely protective. Tell your sibling today, how much you love them; and if they’re around you, don’t forget to give them a tight hug! Happy Raksha Bandhan to my instafam,” she wrote.

Shilpa and her businessman husband Raj Kundra in February announced that they have become parents to a baby girl, born through surrogacy.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
PM Modi’s ‘thank you’ note to the Gulf sharpens the contrast with Pak
PM Modi’s ‘thank you’ note to the Gulf sharpens the contrast with Pak
Indians in China facing Covid-19, border aggression: Indian envoy
Indians in China facing Covid-19, border aggression: Indian envoy
Why are our rulers scared of naming China, asks Congress
Why are our rulers scared of naming China, asks Congress
Ladakh, Leh, Kargil to be India’s first carbon neutral region: PM Modi
Ladakh, Leh, Kargil to be India’s first carbon neutral region: PM Modi
Despite HC stay, Jagan sticks to 3 capitals, says foundation at Vizag soon
Despite HC stay, Jagan sticks to 3 capitals, says foundation at Vizag soon
No one will be safe in Biden’s America, Harris is ‘step worse’: Trump
No one will be safe in Biden’s America, Harris is ‘step worse’: Trump
Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli calls Narendra Modi to greet him on I-day
Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli calls Narendra Modi to greet him on I-day
‘Kamala Harris treated Joe Biden worse than anyone’: Donald Trump
‘Kamala Harris treated Joe Biden worse than anyone’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In